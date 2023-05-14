Blake Lively's new 'first' with her four children following family change with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child earlier this year, and are enjoying every moment of being a family-of-six.

What's more, Blake has an extra special day in store today, as it's her first Mother's Day as a mom-of-four. No doubt Ryan and their oldest three children, James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty will make sure the Gossip Girl actress has a day to remember.

The new 'first' in their family is one of the many joyful occasions they will be experiencing with their baby. It also follows after a big change in their family unit, as the couple recently purchased a gorgeous new home in Wales, close to the grounds of Ryan's football club, Wrexham AFC.

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

Ryan co-bought the Welsh team in 2020 after the club had sat stuck at the bottom of the English football league for over a decade. But on April 22, 2023, 15 years to the day after Wrexham was relegated to the National League in 2008, the club succeeded in earning itself a promotion to League 2 once more.

The entire family have been invested in Wrexham too, with Ryan and Blake taking all four of their children - including their newborn baby whose name and gender are yet to be revealed - to the stadium in Wales back in March.

© Getty Images Blake Lively is marking her first Mother's Day as a mother-of-four

The family are planning on spending a lot more time in Wales in the future too now that they have a home there. While they primarily on a farm in New York, their new home in the sleepy Welsh village of Marford, is close to the grounds of the Wrexham soccer club. Ryan has spoken about his wholesome family life in the past.

"We don't lead a wild and crazy life," he said. "We don't live in L.A., we live on a farm in New York," he said. "I've never been the guy stumbling out of bars at three in the morning, at least that anyone is aware of. It's never been my thing."

© Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doting parents to four young children

Ryan and Blake have had built a lot of fun memories with their children this weekend alone. On Friday, the famous family sat in the VIP tent of their good friend, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Philadelphia.

As she sang the ten-minute version of All Too Well, Taylor was caught on camera looking for the family who were sitting in the VIP tent. As she made eye contact, she could be seen saying: "Hi James, hi Nezzy."

Blake Lively during her pregnancy with her fourth child

Taylor is incredibly close to Ryan and Blake and their children, who were namechecked in the singer's 2020 album Folklore on the tracks 'Betty' and 'August'.

Fans of Taylor are also convinced that the star may have confirmed the name of Blake and Ryan's fourth child, whose date of birth remains unclear. 'Daisy May' is a name mentioned in Taylor's song 'You're On Your Own Kid,' from her recent album Midnights which was released in November 2022.

See below more photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their daughters

The celebrity couple love being parents

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are incredibly private

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.