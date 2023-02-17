Ryan Reynolds shares baby number four update after Blake Lively gives birth The Deadpool actor and Gossip Girl star are now a family of four

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that he and his wife Blake Lively are now a family of six after she secretly gave birth to their fourth child.

The Gossip Girl star subtly announced the news on Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday when she shared a photo of herself without a baby bump, and now Ryan has opened up about how their home has become a "zoo" since welcoming their newborn.

WATCH: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

The Deadpool actor shared an insight into their new family dynamics and revealed how he and his wife are adjusting to being parents to four children. The couple also shares daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

"It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here," he joked on CNBC's Power Lunch during a virtual interview from his kitchen.

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

Blake and Ryan now have four children

While he didn't divulge any details about their new child's name or birth, he did state that he and Blake are "very excited" about the newborn.

"I ain't telling. This ain't a birth announcement," he said when asked whether their fourth child was a boy or a girl.

Meanwhile, fans are already speculating that Blake and Ryan's baby name may have already been revealed in a Taylor Swift song.

Blake gave birth sometime in the last few weeks

Taylor famously name-checked Blake and Ryan's children James, Inez and Betty in her album Folklore, before the A-list couple had made their youngest child Betty's name public.

Ryan has previously admitted that his other children's names feature in the singer's work, calling it an "honor".

