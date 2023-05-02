Ryan Reynolds makes very rare comment about newborn baby with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have shared little information about their newborn baby ever since they secretly welcomed their fourth child.

The couple gave fans a rare glimpse of their baby back in March when Blake arrived in Wrexham with their brood to support Ryan and his soccer team. However, they are yet to reveal the name and gender of their child. But during an appearance at an FYC event for Ryan and Wrexham co-owner, Rob McElhenney’s docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, the Deadpool actor made a rare comment about life as a father of four.

"I'm not complaining. I'm thrilled. I couldn't be happier," he told Extra. Blake subtly announced the news that she had given birth on Super Bowl Sunday in February when she shared a photo of herself without a baby bump on Instagram. Blake's fans were understandably inquisitive over her low-key baby announcement. One follower asked: "Wait did you have the baby?" and another added: "Did I miss something? Where is the baby bump?"

It's not the first time Ryan has spoken about their new bundle of joy. Earlier this year, he opened up about how their home has become a "zoo" since welcoming their newborn. The actor shared an insight into their new family dynamics and revealed how he and his wife are adjusting to being parents to four children. The couple also shares daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan gave fans the first look at their newborn in March

"It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here," he joked on CNBC's Power Lunch during a virtual interview from his kitchen. He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

While he didn't divulge any details about their new child's name or birth, he did state that he and Blake are "very excited" about the newborn. "I ain't telling. This ain't a birth announcement," he said when asked whether their fourth child was a boy or a girl.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan now have four children

Blake and Ryan have been married since when they tied the knot at a private ceremony at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in September 2012. The couple met while filming the superhero film Green Lantern in 2010 and developed a friendship before they began a romance.

