Ryan Reynolds reveals whether his kids with Blake Lively would follow in his career footsteps

Ryan Reynolds opened up about his kids with Blake Lively, and whether he would have them join him in owning Wrexham FC

Ryan Reynolds, as co-owner of the Wrexham Football Club along with Rob McElhenney, has found a newfound passion in the world of soccer leagues, and has put in a massive effort into transforming his team, and potentially acquiring others.

However, while it is a passion he would surely love to share with his four children, he is not so sure about turning it into a family business, not anytime soon anyways.

The star shares three daughters with Blake Lively, his wife of 11 years; James, eight – who recently tagged along with her dad to a soccer game – Inez, six, and Betty, three, plus a fourth child they have yet to reveal the name or sex of, who they welcomed around the 2022-2023 holiday season.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at an FYC event in Los Angeles in May, Ryan first noted whether he thought owning a soccer club was harder than raising four kids, joking: "I don't know. [At least] a soccer team will flush a toilet from time to time."

When asked if he would have his kids join him on his sports management endeavors, he wasn't afraid of admitting: "I don't see that in their future." He explained the four would have to "show us something pretty remarkable to do something like that."

The actor added: "I think no matter what, our first and foremost priority is Wrexham, as a community, and I think that we are ever going to release our frozen hammer lock grip on love for this, we would make sure that whoever is there, is somebody who will actually steer it in the exact right direction," concluding: "And so far, it's none of my kids."

© Getty Images Blake and the Reynolds-Lively children attending a Wrexham FC game in March 2023

While Ryan is not sure about expanding his business into a family business, he does have intentions of expanding it, and is currently in talks to potentially purchase the NHL's Ottawa Senators franchise.

However, he has competition from an unlikely star, none other than Snoop Dogg. The rapper – whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – confirmed this week he also had hopes of purchasing the hockey franchise when he shared a photo on Instagram of a headline which read: "SnoopDog has joined a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators," and he wrote in his caption: "Boss moves," next to two hockey emojis.

© Disney+ UK on Twitter Ryan and Rob recently celebrated Wrexham's entry into the English Football League after a 15-year absence

He's joining forces with Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks to buy the franchise. The Athletic reported that the rapper is part of Neko's investment group, which has over a dozen members.

Meanwhile, The Remington Group, another investment group that according to ESPN is considered to be a frontrunner in the bidding war over the team, has the Deadpool actor as a member. ESPN also reports that the franchise, which is based in the Canadian capital, is expected to be sold for more than $1 billion, which would make it the largest sale of a team in NHL history.

