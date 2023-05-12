Ryan Reynolds gives update on his and Blake Lively's living situation

The Deadpool actor and his wife Blake Lively are believed to have bought a house in the UK

Ryan Reynolds has provided fans with an update on his and Blake Lively's living situation. The Deadpool star – who recently welcomed a fourth child with the Gossip Girl actress – has revealed he is still living in the UK following his soccer club Wrexham's fantastic success in April.

While it's unclear whether Ryan is currently living with Blake and their four children in the UK, it is believed the family of six have bought a property in Wales in order for them to live close by to the club, which he co-owns with Rob McElhenney.

Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

Detailing his current living situation on Friday morning, Ryan took to his Instagram story to share a photo of him out for a walk. "It's pretty damn cold in the UK," Ryan wrote alongside the photo of him outside while wearing a thick hooded sweater. "Thanks @wxmclothing for the sweet sweatshirt," the Free Guy actor added.

The 46-year-old regularly takes to his socials to share ads for his and Blake's many different brands, and this post promotes his Wrexham soccer club inspired brand.

Ryan's Instagram story

The Marvel actor also shared posts plugging his companies Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin on the same day. But Wrexham is Ryan's most talked-about project of late. After he and Rob's took over the club back in 2020, it successfully won them their first promotion in 15 years last month. (The takeover was captured in a Hulu docu-series Welcome to Wrexham.)

Writing in a celebratory post following the men's team's promotion, the Canadian-American gushed: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC."

Ryan and Rob celebrate Wrexham's promotion with the National League cup

Blake, 35, later penned her own tribute to the moment, writing alongside a video of her husband celebrating the closing moments of the soccer match: "This is my kind of fairytale."

The Shallows actress then added: "What a day. What a year. What a lifetime. Congratulations @robmcelhenney @vancityreynolds @wrexham_afc and to every single person in Wrexham and the world over who made seemingly impossible dreams come true yesterday."

Ryan celebrating Wrexham's success with the team and their fans

With a new series of Ryan and Rob's Welcome to Wrexham documentary due to air later this year, it is quite possible the Vancouver-born actor will be staying around in the UK for quite some time. As a result, it would make sense that perhaps his whole family have now travelled to join him.

Announcing the second season in April 2023, Welcome to Wrexham's UK distributer Disney+ congratulated Ryan and his friend Rob McElhenney's Wrexham soccer team on their successful promotion, before announcing that the much-awaited next season of their docuseries would be coming to the platform later this year. It can therefore also be assumed that FX on Hulu will also be airing the show in the US at the same time later this year.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere

"SPOILER ALERT!" Disney Plus' UK Twitter and Instagram's teased, alongside a photo of Ryan and Rob holding up Wrexham's successfully won National League trophy. "Coming in 2023, Season 2 is going to be WILD," the message then continued.



Ryan with his Wrexham co-owner and good friend Rob McElhenney

Blake and Ryan with their children James and Inez

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend a Wrexham soccer game in Wales together

