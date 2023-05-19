GMA's Lara Spencer’s lookalike daughter looks wedding ready on her big day - leaving fans confused

Lara Spencer's lookalike daughter looked ready to head down the aisle in her bridal-inspired gown while she marked a very important milestone in her life - her graduation from high school.

Special photographs showed Lara's daughter Kate dressed in a gorgeous ball gown, fit for a wedding, on her big day as she graduated from high school with her friends. She was joined by a group of her close girlfriends and later on by the whole class of 2023 for the celebration for photos.

Her TV presenter mom, 53, couldn’t be prouder and she happily shared the news with her loyal following on social media. Alongside the series of photos, she wrote: "Mom and Grandmama couldn't be prouder. Big day for our girl. Congrats to Kate and the entire class of 2023."

The co-anchor for ABC's Good Morning America rarely shares pictures of her family on social media so fans were delighted to get a glimpse at her daughter’s graduation. Also, Lara's co-workers and friends were quick to share their congratulations on the post. Michael Strahan showed his support and encouragement. "Congratulations," he wrote, joining others. American weather anchor Sam Champion added: "Wow. I can’t even believe it."

However, many fans admitted they thought Lara was sharing the news that her daughter had got married. This was because of Kate's bridal-inspired dress she had worn to her graduation. "I thought she was getting married!! A little fancy for graduation but beautiful all the same," one person wrote.

Others added: "Why do they look like brides? I graduated in a white dress, but not a bridal gown!"

"I thought this was a wedding photo."

"They all look like brides, very odd color choice for a graduation."

Last year, Lara had shared her relief she had another year before her daughter was heading off to university. She said at the time of her daughter’s plans to go to university: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

Lara is a mom to her two children Katharine and Duff Haffenreffer, who has already gone to college. She co-parents her children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer and now she is happily married to Richard McVey.

The broadcaster opened up to HELLO! about how she spent more time with her children during the Covid pandemic. "The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she told us in 2022.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished." She lives with her husband at their family home in Connecticut.

