Lara Spencer surprises fans with rare photo of ex-husband and son The GMA star shares her two grown children with her ex-husband. She is now married to Rick McVey

It's been an emotional week for Lara Spencer as her oldest child, Duff, turned 21.

The TV host and doting mother paid tribute to him on his bittersweet birthday with a selection of photos - and one, in particular, stood out.

Lara's ex-husband, David Haffenreffer, featured in a snapshot alongside his son and while the resemblance between them was uncanny, fans were also left in disbelief at just how much Duff looks like his famous mom.

WATCH: Lara Spencer's family life away from GMA revealed

Loading the player...

"He's your mini-me," wrote one, as many added shocked face emojis and another commented: "OMG he's your clone."

Lara couldn't celebrate with Duff as he is currently away at college. But she said she hoped to wish him a happy birthday in person, very soon.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3 stars' jaw-dropping wedding photos revealed: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

POPULAR: Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, pictured in moving wedding photos

The mom-of-two was married to David for 15 years and she shares both Duff and her daughter, Katharine, with him.

Katharine's son is all smiles in photo alongside his dad

They divorced in 2015, and told Page Six at the time that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together."

Lara and David have remained on friendly terms and Duff and Katharine have grown into confident young people.

MOST READ: NCIS Hawai'i fans direct anger at show as beloved character's leave is extended

MORE: Who is The Rookie star Nathan Fillion dating? Get the details

Speaking to Greenwich magazine about raising her offspring, Lara said: "I want them to dream big. That's what my parents did for me."

Lara is a proud mom to her two children

She also told Family Circle: "Kate and Duff aren't afraid to experiment and try different things, and I really love that about them."

Duff relocated from the family home in Connecticut, for college in 2021, enrolling at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Katharine is expected to attend college this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.