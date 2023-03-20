Lara Spencer twins with her lookalike daughter in latest photo The Good Morning America star is a mom-of-two

Lara Spencer is getting in as much time as possible with her daughter Katharine "Kat" Haffenreffer before she goes off to college.

The Good Morning America star was able to get some quality time with her over the weekend as they went out for the night, and the similarities in their appearances are striking.

VIDEO: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

The two posed for a side-by-side with their flowing dirty blonde locks and kind features put on display, and both even wore white, with Kat donning a cut-out dress and Lara sporting an off-white jacket over her pink dress.

"My happy place," she simply captioned her photograph, and fans were delighted to point out that Lara and her 18-year-old daughter looked quite alike.

"Great picture of you both," one simply gushed, while another said: "Twinzees. Gorgeous," and a third also echoed: "What a beautiful picture of two gorgeous ladies!"

Lara is also a mom to her 21-year-old son Duff, sharing them both with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who currently studies at Southern Methodist University.

Lara and her daughter Kat twinned on their night out

Kat herself is set to enroll at Vanderbilt University this coming Fall, having committed to their hockey program earlier in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the star opened up about her close relationship with both her children and how grateful she was that her youngest, Katharine, was still at home - for now.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

She also spoke about the benefit that was having both her kids at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: "The impact of Covid on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings.

The GMA star shares two kids with her ex-husband

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

