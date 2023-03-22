GMA's George Stephanopoulos and co-star Lara Spencer to face same bittersweet change in family The two Good Morning America stars are preparing for empty nest syndrome

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are preparing for a difficult family milestone, as bittersweet as it can get, and they have an unlikely shoulder to lean on during that time.

The parents are readying for empty nest syndrome as their younger daughter, 17-year-old Harper, is set to leave the family home for college, following her older 20-year-old sister Elliott.

George with his two daughters Elliott and Harper

However, they won't be alone in that sentiment, as George's Good Morning America co-star Lara Spencer can surely relate to their struggles given she's poised for the same moment herself.

She is set to see off her own younger daughter, 18-year-old Katharine, during the Fall as she heads off to university in the same vein as her older brother, 21-year-old Duff.

What might bond the ABC News co-hosts even further is the fact that both their daughters will be heading to Vanderbilt University in the upcoming Fall semester.

Elliott is currently studying at Ivy League Brown University, while Duff moved further away to Southern Methodist University. You can learn more about Lara's life with two kids in the video below.

Lara had revealed last year that her daughter had signed early with Tennessee-based Vanderbilt to play lacrosse for their team, with Harper meanwhile alluding to her commitment on her social media.

"Can't take it!" Lara captioned a post she shared in November that featured a picture of Kate, shared on the college's Instagram page, of the teen in the Vanderbilt uniform.

She continued: "It's National Signing Day! Some pics and a huge congrats to these incredible Greenwich Academy Senior Athletes – each wearing their future team sweats with pride, and as well they should.

"Today they officially sign with their Division One athletic programs. They have worked so hard to get here and this mama couldn't be prouder."

Lara's daughter committed to Vanderbilt in 2022

For George and Ali, however, it could be more difficult as Ali at the time admitted that it had been "brutal," especially given that Elliott had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to her departure.

As a result she spent some extra days at home to isolate, and her mom revealed that it meant that they had extra time together to help each other process the big change and make it slightly easier.

