GMA's Lara Spencer marks emotional end of an era - 'It's been a joy'

Lara Spencer shared a bittersweet milestone on Thursday as she prepares for a challenging summer. The TV host took to Instagram to deliver an update on her daughter, Katharine, who is getting ready to leave home for college.

Alongside a photo of the teen huddled up with her friends, Lara wrote: "Last day of senior year at Greenwich Academy for this amazing group of girls. What a joy it's been watching you grow into incredible young women over the last four years. Big mix of feelings today for all I am sure--moms included."

Fans were eager to show their support and commented: "You will never be in this place again!!! Treasure it!!’ and, "A wonderful mix of emotions for the girls and their Mamas."

Last November, Lara shared her proud mom moment when she announced Katharine had signed to play lacrosse with Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

"Can't take it!" Lara captioned the post that featured a picture of Kate, shared on the college's Instagram page, of the teen in the Vanderbilt lacrosse uniform."Amazing!!! Someone’s going to be in Nashville a lot over the next four years," commented friend Paula Faris, while Sara Haines added: "Congratulations!!!!! This is so cool. You must be the proudest mama."

"This is SO AWESOME!!!" wrote Kit Hoover.

A second picture showed Kate with her high school senior classmates in sweaters that revealed the school to which they had signed, with Lara writing: "It's National Signing Day! Some pics and a huge congrats to these incredible Greenwich Academy Senior Athletes--each wearing their future team sweats with pride, and as well they should.

"Today they officially sign with their Division One athletic programs. They have worked so hard to get here and this mama couldn't be prouder."

At the end of 2021 Kate gave the college a verbal agreement, and Lara shared the news with fans, writing: "SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!! Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

Lara, 53, lives with her husband Richard McVey but she shares her two children, Duff, 21, and Katharine, 18, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Lara opened up about her close relationship with both her children and how grateful she was that her youngest was still at home.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed at the time: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

