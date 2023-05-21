Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's royal bride faints during wedding ceremony - details

Paramedics intervened at the wedding of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie Evekink after the bride fainted

Wedding bells were rung as Prince Ludwig of Bavaria married his fiancée Sophie Evekink, now the Princess of Bavaria, at the Theatiner Church in Munich on Saturday 20 May.

Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria's son and the Oxford student, who is currently researching for her doctorate at the Law Faculty, exchanged vows before heading to a reception hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria at Schloss Nymphenburg.

According to Christine Quinns, a German royal writer, the wedding ceremony wasn't as seamless as first anticipated.

Christine reported via her Twitter account that royal bride Sophie fainted during the wedding - which led to paramedics administering medical attention.

The tweet read: "A spokesperson confirmed, that Princess Sophie fainted during the wedding this morning. After a drink she was fine again and the ceremony continued.

"The bride fell backwards, the groom caught her. The maid of honours rushed over, paramedics brought her water. She felt well again straight away. Prince Leopold of Bavaria gave her a piece of glucose."

It is understood the royal bride was given a "Cola", which can help restore low blood sugar levels linked to fainting.

While the wedding ceremony was broadcast by Bavarian TV, the moment of Princess Sophie fainting was not shared with viewers.

Why did Princess Sophie Alexandra-Evekink faint?

Fainting is a brief loss of consciousness that is usually attributed to low blood pressure.

According to the NHS, passing out is "not usually a sign of something serious," but medical attention should be issued to ensure the collapse is not a result of any wider medical complications.

Surprisingly, fainting is not uncommon at weddings, particularly when emotions like fright, anxiety, or stress associated with the pressure of tying the knot can cause blood pressure to drop.

Royal fans were quick to share their own thoughts on why Sophie may have fainted, penning messages of sympathy and concern on social media.

"Poor woman. Maybe nerves or lack of sleep? Let's hope she felt better once the ceremony was over," wrote one Twitter user, as another shared: "Oh the poor girl! All the excitement and nerves… it happens."

Despite her unfortunate fainting episode, Sophie was still every inch a beautiful royal bride. The newlywed put a lot of thought into her bridal outfit, stepping out in a lace wedding dress by a Lebanese designer, featuring a swooping neckline, A-line skirt and gorgeous lace sleeves.

Loved by celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Kate Hudson, the designer is known for her romantic lace wedding dress and glamorous embellished gowns.

