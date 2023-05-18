Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French reunite as daughter Jennifer celebrates graduation following birth of baby girl – see photos

The Microsoft founder and his philanthropist ex-wife were pictured celebrating their eldest daughter's graduation from Columbia's School of Public Health

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer Gates, is having a year full of celebratory milestones.

Two months after she welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband Nayel Nassar, her parents have reunited and gathered with the family to celebrate her graduation from an accelerated Master of Public Health from Columbia University.

Jennifer, 27, is the first of three kids of the Microsoft visionary and his philanthropist wife. Her siblings are Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 20. Bill and Melinda divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

WATCH: Melinda Gates opens up about her divorce from Bill Gates

MORE: Melinda Gates' rare comments about 'difficult times' during divorce from Bill Gates

The new graduate and first-time mom took to Instagram to acknowledge her graduation, sharing a photo where she is standing wearing Columbia's signature baby blue cap and gown, sandwiched between her mom and dad, as her husband stands next to his father-in-law.

In her caption, she wrote: "Thank you @columbiapublichealth for this incredible educational opportunity and the village around me who made this possible," adding: "Grateful," next to a praying hands and sparkle emoji.

MORE: Inside Bill Gates' $127m mansion amid divorce from wife Melinda French

She then explained: "Accelerated students officially get our degrees conferred in October when practicum deliverables are due, but all coursework is completed and we walk in the ceremony and celebrate now."

Her comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities and other followers alike, with Karlie Kloss writing: "Congratulations!!!" and former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin added: "Mazel Tov Jennifer!!" Others also wrote: "Way to go!" and: "Beyond proud," as well as: "Congratulations! MA, med school + a baby! You've been busy! Take a moment to celebrate & exhale!"

MORE: This video of Bill Gates predicting coronavirus five years ago will give you chills

MORE: Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer welcomes first baby to impressive $51 million New York penthouse

Jennifer recently celebrated her very first Mother's Day. She announced the birth of her daughter, whose name she has kept private, with a post on Instagram March 4, featuring a photo of her and her husband Nayel's hands cradling their newborn's feet. "Sending love from our healthy little family," they wrote in the joint post at the time.

© Getty Jennifer and Nayel met through the world of competitive horseback riding

Like Jennifer, her husband is an elite equestrian, and hails from Egypt. They tied the knot in 2021 at the $16 million Westchester horse farm her parents gifted her upon her graduation from Stanford University in 2018.

She also previously lived in another residence bought by her parents, a $5 million apartment in Upper Manhattan, near Central Park and Mt. Sinai, where she worked throughout her time earning her MD degree, besides her Masters.

Since their wedding however, the first-time parents have massively upgraded their living situation. Prior to welcoming their daughter, they purchased a $51 million triplex penthouse in a famed TriBeCa building, which has seen the likes of Lewis Hamilton – who owned the top unit prior to Jennifer and Nayel – Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Jennifer Lawrence also own apartments in it.

The penthouse, a 8,900 square foot unit, also boasts 3,400 square feet of outdoor space, a private pool, six bedrooms, six baths, 20-foot ceilings, and more luxury amenities.

© Getty The couple during Madrid-Longines Champions, the International Global Champions Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in 2019

© Getty Jennifer is also an avid equestrian

© Getty The 27-year-old and her dad at the Global Champions Tour of Monaco in 2018

© Getty Bill and Melinda in 1998 – they tied the knot in 1994

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.