The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals photos of stunning wife and baby daughter from first family holiday

The BBC One show's woodwork expert enjoyed his first family holiday to Corfu

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has been taking a well-deserved break from filming the BBC One show to enjoy a blissful family holiday in Corfu with his wife Polly Snowdon.

Taking to Instagram to share a collection of family photographs from their first-ever trip abroad since their baby daughter's arrival, Will revealed his time on the Greek island had been a "wonderful" experience. The doting dad was pictured on the beach, gazing lovingly at his little girl as he enjoyed a sun-soaked walk.

WATCH: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk shares video of baby daughter

Meanwhile, his doctor wife Polly was captured rocking a pretty sundress with shoulder tie detailing, lovingly cradling their young daughter to her chest.

Another particularly cute photograph showed Will and Polly's baby girl's footsteps in the sand.

It wasn't all beach strolls and playing in the sand since the pair also managed to squeeze in some quality time as a couple, including romantic dinner dates featuring seafood risotto and sunset views.

PHOTOS: The Repair Shop stars' weddings: Will Kirk's Cotswolds nuptials, Suzie Fletcher's bridal sports bra & more

© Instagram Will Kirk has just enjoyed his first family holiday abroad

Will wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Corfu for a wonderful 1st family holiday."

One loyal supporter penned: "Can never go wrong with a holiday in Corfu," while another shared: "You will have these memories forever" and a third wrote: "Enjoy every moment of her babyhood... it's wonderful, but fleeting!"

Another thanked the star for the rare insight into his private life, commenting: "Fabulous family photos Will, thank you for sharing."

© Instagram Will's wife Polly was pictured with their baby daughter

Will was no doubt enjoying some family time amid his busy schedule filming for The Repair Shop alongside Jay Blades, Dominic Chinea and other stars.

The restoration experts are currently in the midst of filming new episodes of the popular heirloom-fixing programme, which is set to return later this year.

When did Will Kirk become a father?

Will joyfully announced that he and Polly had welcomed their first daughter together in an Instagram post shared in July 2022.

The woodwork expert posted an adorable photo of his new baby's foot along with a simple heart emoji as the caption.

© Instagram Will shared the joyous news he'd become a father in July 2022

Will announced that Polly was pregnant back in March last year. Posting a snap of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front, he wrote: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

The star is careful to keep his daughter's face hidden in photos and has yet to reveal her name.

The couple tied the knot in August 2022 in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

RELATED: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's cosy home to raise baby daughter revealed

The pair were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems as though their big day was worth the wait as Will called the occasion "the best day of his life".

The cutest photos of Will Kirk's baby daughter…

© Instagram Will chooses to keep his daughter's face out of the spotlight

© Instagram Will and his mini-me often rock matching hats

© Instagram Will shared this adorable festive photo at Christmas

© Instagram Fans loved this sweet snap of Will's daughter in a onesie

© Instagram Will is back at work following his paternity leave

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.