The Repair Shop reveals major news about show's future

The Repair Shop has announced some very exciting news regarding the future of the BBC show – and while most fans are over the moon, others have issued a plea with the heirloom-fixing programme.

In a video posted to the show's official Instagram account, metalwork expert Dom Chinea can be seen standing behind a workbench in the iconic barn. See what he said in the video below…

Addressing fans, Dom revealed that not only will the show be returning with brand new episodes later this month, but filming for even more episodes is already underway!

"Hi everyone, it's Dom here from The Repair Shop and I've got two bits of good news to share with you," he said. "The first one is, we're back! We're filming new episodes and we've got some amazing things that I cannot wait for you to see but you're going to have to wait a little bit longer before you can see those.

"The second piece of good news: there's a whole load of new episodes coming on March 22nd [on] BBC One at 8 pm."

Filming for new episodes is currently underway

Taking to the comments section, fans across the pond pleaded with the programme to make the latest episodes available to US viewers, who currently can only access five seasons on Discovery +.

One person wrote: "Dom!! We miss you all in the U.S. Please fix that! I would love to get caught up!! The best show ever," while another added: "The USA NEEDS to see The Repair Shop please please please."

A third person commented: "Happy for the UK. But what happened to your USA broadcast???? Very frustrating."

The show returns to BBC One on 22 March

Other fans also took to the comments to share their excitement over the update, with one person writing: "Oh so happy that it’s coming back, just can't wait to watch such talented people," while another commented: "YAAAAAAAY!!!!! I can't wait... your show is so amazing and fun!!!"

