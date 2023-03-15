Kate Hudson's son undergoes major change to appearance - what will Goldie Hawn think? The Knives Out actress is a mom to three children and Goldie is a grandmother to seven

Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson, is sporting a bold new look which is bound to spark a reaction from his famous family members - including Goldie Hawn.

The oldest child of Kate and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, was the star of a new photo shoot by his godmother, and he looks so different.

The images were shared on Instagram and showed Ryder posing for the camera wearing a casual outfit of jeans and t-shirt. His floppy tresses had received a makeover and he now has very short hair.

WATCH: Kate Hudson supports her son Ryder as he gets his first tattoo

Loading the player...

The haircut may be a little disappointing to his mom, who recently praised his shaggy locks in a photo he shared on social media. She wrote: "Is it weird that I'm proud of your hair?"

At the time, Goldie remarked too, telling her grandson how much she loves him.

The handsome aspiring musician is adored by his grandmother who will likely lavish him with praise over his new appearance.

MORE: Where does Kate Hudson's son Ryder go to college? All we know about his life away from famous family

MORE: Oliver Hudson shares crucial health update in new photo

When he went off to college at the end of the summer he altered his look and shared a snapshot of himself with piercings and facial hair too.

Ryder showed off his very different look in a new photoshoot

Ryder sported two hooped earrings in one ear and stubble around his jawline. Now he looks more cleancut, but also so tall.

His stature was emphasized recently in a photo alongside Goldie in which he towered over her.

Goldie has been vocal about the incredible bond she has with her daughter's oldest child and cherishes every moment she gets with him as he grows up.

Ryder has cut his long hair off

Kate is also incredibly proud of Ryder and lavished him with praise on his 19th birthday earlier this year.

"Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart. Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive," she penned. "Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson."

The Hawn/Hudson family are incredibly close

Goldie adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.