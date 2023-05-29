Jennifer Garner nails co-parenting by taking JLo's teen to Disneyland

Ben Affleck's ex took her daughter Seraphina to the theme park, as well as JLo's teenager Emme

Jennifer Garner proved she's the ultimate co-parent over the weekend, accompanying her and Ben Affleck's 14-year-old daughter Seraphina to Disneyland, along with JLo's teenager, Emme, 15.

Emme and Seraphina are stepsiblings, following Ben's marriage to Jennifer Lopez, with Emme's dad being Latin music superstar Marc Anthony.

Along with Seraphina and Emme, Jennifer was also joined by two other teens, proving she's a trusted chaperone – or maybe she just loves Space Mountain?

© Getty Ben Affleck and and Jennifer Garner have a good co-parenting relationship

Jennifer was seen snapping photos of the group, with Seraphina and Emme grinning alongside each other for the sweet photos.

The 13 Going on 30 star co-parents all three of her and Ben's kids, including 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel.

The children have faced big changes in the last few years, following their dad's relationship and consequent marriage to Jennifer Lopez but the transition period has likely been helped by the fact that JLo and Jennifer have a strong relationship too.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker was quick to praise the Alias star during an interview about her blended family with Vogue last year.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner co-parent their three children

She said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

Indeed, Ben and Jen are often spotted together, dropping the kids off at school and having friendly-looking chats. Ben and JLo even live near to Jennifer, so that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel can easily split their time between their mom and dad's homes.

The blended family has been spotted out and about together on other occasions too. In January, Jen Garner took Violet and Samuel to watch Seraphina perform, with JLo, Ben, Ben's mother and Emme attending too.

While fans of JLo, Ben and Jennifer love to see them getting along, Jen prefers to keep their dynamic out of the press, explaining to Australian magazine Stellar: "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."

© Getty Jennifer Garner has a good co-parenting relationship with Ben Affleck

“I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love,” she said — and that includes any lighthearted viral moments, too.

"I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme," she said, conceding that her ex-Ben provides ripe fodder, but that she was unaware of the memes. "Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

