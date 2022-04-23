Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's son holds hands with future stepmom Jennifer Lopez 'Bennifer' got engaged in April

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's rarely seen son, Samuel was spotted house-hunting with his dad and future stepmom Jennifer Lopez on Friday.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's $97million property portfolio is out of this world

The trio were pictured standing on the deck of a palatial Los Angeles home, and it appears the ten-year-old is already fond of his soon-to-be stepmom as he was seen sweetly holding the singer's hand as she cuddled up to her fiancé in photos obtained by MailOnline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez teases engagement news with 'major announcement' video

This isn't the first house the couple has shown interest in – but it may be a strong contender for their new family home after bringing Samuel along for his seal of approval.

Earlier this month, 'Bennifer' were spotted viewing the $165million 'Spelling Manor' – which was recently owned by Petra Ecclestone – after their deal for a $55million mansion in Bel-Air fell through.

MORE: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video as Bennifer go Instagram official

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tour $85m mansion – complete with boxing ring

The Holmby Hills mansion, now known as The Manor, was built over several years by Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy Spelling. Petra sold the property for $119.75million in 2019, making it the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles County.

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in 2021

The sprawling estate is bigger than the White House and would certainly have a lot to offer Jennifer and Ben and their children from previous marriages. It sits on a 4.6-acre estate and has 14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, a bowling alley, cinema, tennis court, hair salon and swimming pool with Jacuzzi.

Jennifer announced her engagement to Ben on 8 April, sharing an emotional video in her On the JLo newsletter that showed her crying while admiring her 8.5 carat, natural green cushion modified brilliant-cut diamond ring, reported to be worth $5million.

Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

This marks the second time Ben and JLo have been engaged. Ben first popped the question in 2002 with a gorgeous six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond.

The pair split in 2003 before they walked down the aisle, but rekindled their romance in 2021, 19 years after they initially began dating.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.