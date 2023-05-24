Marc Anthony's adopted son - everything we know about rarely-seen child

As a celebrity, Marc Anthony's blended family - which includes three ex-wives and six children - are often in the spotlight. But one of his kids, in particular, prefers to fly under the radar... his adopted son, Alex Chase Muniz.

Marc, 54, first became a father in 1994, when he welcomed his daughter, Arianna, with his now ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado. While they didn't have any more biological children together, they went on to adopt Chase - as he prefers to be known.

There are very few photos of the 27-year-old, however, we know that he is a prominent figure in the lives of his brothers and sisters and in Marc's life too.

In an exceptionally rare social media post in 2012, Chase tweeted his approval of his dad's new girlfriend at the time, Shannon de Lima. Alongside a photo of him with her, he wrote: "To all my followers and everybody on twitter follow 2012 best couple and for many more years to come @MarcAnthony and @Shadelima !!!!!" The couple tied the knot in in 2014 but split two years later.

Chase has been by Marc's side during some of his major life events – including his 50th birthday party at Club 50 in Miami, which he attended with his step brothers and sisters - twins, Max and Emme, 15, Ryan, 19, Cristian, 22, and Arianna, 29.

Marc shares his two oldest with police officer, Debbie, his middle children with ex-wife, Dayanara Torres, and his youngest children with Jennifer Lopez. They were married for ten years before calling it quits in 2011.

© Instagram/Jennifer Lopez Marc's six children - Chase pictured far left

While commenting on Marc's relationship with Shannon, Chase referred to his former stepmom too. He said: “I still LOVE my stepmom @JLo forever that’s never going to change, she’s my stepmom forever!”

In 2017, the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker posted a photo of her ex “surrounded by love,” after the death of his mother Guillermina Quiñones. All six of his children - including Chase - were pictured hugging their father.

Chase's tattoos bear a striking resemblance to his father's; he has an Egyptian Eye of Horus and several crosses on the back of his neck.

© Instagram/Marc Anthony Marc recently celebrated his son Cristian's graduation

Marc is currently expecting his seventh child with his fourth wife Nadia, 24, who has also been spending time with Chase and the rest of his children as reported by HOLA!.

He showcased his appreciation for music in an Instagram video posted in June 2022, when Chase was seen sitting with Marc, Nadia, and singer Ricky Montaner as they listened to Ricky's new song.

In January 2023, Marc and Nadia married in a lavish ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of guests including Victoria and David Beckham, who was the best man.

See photos of Marc with his children below.

© Christopher Polk Marc with his sons at The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2016

© Getty Images Marc has a daughter Ariana too

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc share twins Emme and Max

Marc's twins are growing up fast and are now 15

© Photo: Getty Images Marc is married to Nadia and expecting a child together

