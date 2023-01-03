Jennifer Lopez's two weddings with Ben Affleck as you've never seen them The Marry Me actress shared behind-the-scenes photos of her two weddings

2022 was a big year for Jennifer Lopez – not only did she get engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time, but she also organised two magical weddings.

While she has shared glimpses inside all three major relationship milestones, fans were treated to never-before-seen photos in a video montage she shared on Instagram to recap her year one month at a time. "2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year…" she wrote.

For the April segment, she shared several close-up snaps of her engagement ring from Ben, which is estimated to be worth up to $10 million. It features a very rare 8.5-carat natural green diamond, flanked by white trapezoid diamonds on either side – and the new snaps reveal just how sparkly it is.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel.

JLo shared a series of new engagement and wedding photos to mark the new year

In the latest photos, JLo looked stunning as she cuddled up to her new husband in the car at the Tunnel of Vows drive-through. The On the Floor hitmaker rocked a corset gown with long lace off-the-shoulder sleeves, which she had changed into after getting ready for her ceremony in a high-neck lacy gown from Alexander McQueen.=

Two more of the bridal gowns she wore for her August wedding celebration at Ben's Georgia estate were also featured in the video. JLo was pictured admiring her tiered Ralph Lauren mermaid gown in the mirror, before posing alongside Ben in her plunging embellished keyhole dress with an organza hood.

Jennifer wore several stunning wedding dresses

Her followers took to the comments section to share well wishes to the happy couple. "Love you and Ben..wish you all the best in the New Year," remarked one, and another simply wrote: "Bennifer," followed by a love heart emoji. A third added: "So happy for you and what 2022 gave you and Ben, the happiest year of your lives. May 2023 bring you and your family nothing but joy love health and happiness."

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged the same year after Ben proposed with a six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond, but they sadly announced their split two years later.

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

