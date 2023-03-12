Jennifer Garner's children to face big change in family involving famous stepmom J-Lo The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple have remained on good terms since their divorce in 2015, and have both remained in LA to ensure that their kids were able to easily see both their parents.

However, several big changes have happened in the last few years for Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, as they have now got a new family on their dad's side - with Jennifer Lopez becoming their stepmom in 2022, along with two new stepsiblings, twins Emme and Max, 14.

The latest change for the children is that they will soon be moving into a new family home with their blended family.

The A-list couple have been hunting for their first marital home for several months, and have reportedly found the perfect home, costing an eye-watering $64 milion, located in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

The home features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and should they finally close a deal on it, they will be surrounded by 16,000 square feet of space. It also has an 800-square-foot gym, along with a media room, games room and an outdoor pool and spa.

Jennifer Garner's children will be moving into a new home with Ben Affleck and J-Lo

Currently, J-Lo and Ben have been staying with their family at James Packer's Beverly Hills mansion, while they find the ideal home for their brood.

J-Lo and Ben's children have developed a close bond since their parents began dating in 2021, and are often pictured out and about together while accompanied by the couple.

What's more, both J-Lo and Jennifer have a strong relationship too. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker was quick to praise the Alias star during an interview about her blended family with Vogue last year.

Jennifer Garner with oldest daughter Violet

She said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together." The Selena star - who relocated from Miami to Los Angeles with her children after she began dating Ben - also opened up about her relationship with her stepchildren, and her twins Emme and Max's bond with their new step siblings.

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said, adding that: "They have so many feelings. They're teens."

J-Lo and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022

Still, she said: "But it’s going really well so far," explaining that: "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

