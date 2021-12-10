Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck pictured in rare reunion involving their children Ben is now dating Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were pictured together in a rare reunion on Thursday as they joined forces to attend a meeting at their kids' school in Santa Monica, California.

The former couple – who finalized their divorce in 2018 – have remained amicable since their split in 2015 and have continued to co-parent their three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine. While they may have arrived at the school separately, Ben and Jennifer were snapped enjoying an animated conversation as they stood on a tree-lined sidewalk.

After the meeting, the former spouses looked engrossed as they examined some papers together, with Ben even sweetly leaning over Jennifer's shoulder at one point to get a better look.

Their reunion comes after Ben put on a loved-up display with his current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, at the Staples Center this week. 'Bennifer' were spotted romantically cozying up to one another as they watched his beloved Boston Celtics play the LA Lakers.

The Jenny from the Block singer and Ben rekindled their romance in April this year following her breakup from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. They went Instagram official with their relationship in July while on a European holiday in honor of her 52nd birthday.

Jennifer and Ben reunited for a meeting at their kids' school

The couple first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli and became engaged soon after. They were set to get married in September 2003 but postponed their wedding and eventually broke up in January 2004.

Ben recently gave a rare insight into the couple's rekindled relationship, telling the Wall Street Journal: "It is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire."

'Bennifer' rekindled their relationship in April

He added: "I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances.

"The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that."

