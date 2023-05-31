Simon Cowell's son Eric beams in rare outing with parents - and he's just like his dad!

Simon Cowell is a doting dad but largely keeps his son Eric, nine, out of the public eye. After the most recent episode of Britain's Got Talent, however, the talent show judge was photographed with his family.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the trio could be seen smiling as they left the Hammersmith Apollo in west London in a car driven by Simon.

Young Eric is clearly taking after his dad, including in his choice of clothes, as he wore a white T-shirt and black trousers with a matching black blazer and held a thumb up to the camera as he smiled.

WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes surprise appearance in video

Even the notoriously grumpy 63-year-old was in a great mood, giving fans a thumbs-up as he drove away. His glamorous fiancée Lauren Silverman, meanwhile, looked the picture of elegance in an off-the-shoulder black Chanel dress with a white detail at the collar, keeping her brunette locks loose and accessorising with silver bracelets and diamond earrings.

© Getty Lauren is always so stylish

She looked radiant as she gazed at her son with undisguised pride. The outing comes just a few days after Simon's co-star Amanda Holden shared a sweet photo including Lauren and Eric.

© Getty The couple welcomed their son in February 2014

The long-time friends made the most of the great British weather on Saturday and headed out for a nice lunch with Amanda and her husband, record producer Chris Hughes.

© Getty Simon Cowell before filming America's Got Talent last month

The couples were not alone as each took their children along for the ride, and Amanda couldn't help but share a group photo of the outing. In the snap, Simon could be seen standing behind Eric, who has the same dark hair and similar facial features.

© Instagram Amanda shared a photo of her family alongside Simon's

The snap also showed that Eric is getting tall, and will soon be catching up to his dad!

LOOK: 8 rare photos of Simon Cowell's lookalike son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Amanda captioned the photo: "@bgt family (we missed @aleshaofficial @brunotonioliofficial) hope you're watching tonight it's an unbelievable episode! The ending is another moment in TV history."

© Getty The star is a proud dad

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric, who is named after the mogul's late grandfather, back in 2014, and in 2021 Simon opened up about his son's arrival on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him," he declared to the daytime show host and first American Idol winner.

© Getty Fans are loving the latest series of BGT

The music producer then recalled the instant feelings of love he felt when he first saw the ultrasound scan of Eric and gushed: "From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him."

© Michael Tran The music mogul has expressed how much he loves being a dad

Simon loves being a dad so much that he hasn't ruled out having a second child with Lauren. Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, he said: "Eric has got a lot of friends and we do a lot of things together as a family.

"But you never know with kids if they're happy being on their own or how would he feel if there was another one? So look, will it happen? I don't know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad."

