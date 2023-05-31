Alex Jones shares adorable new holiday photo of lookalike young daughter Annie

Alex Jones has been enjoying an idyllic break in her native Wales with her family, and she took to social media to share the sweetest behind-the-scenes glimpse of her daughter Annie.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Alex's little girl, one, can be seen on a sandy beach, heading for the sea with her dad, Alex's husband, Charlie Thomson.

The snap shows Annie walking just behind Charlie, wearing blue-and-white stripe trousers and a matching long-sleeved white top. She takes after her mum, having shoulder-length brunette locks.

Little Annie with her dad Charlie

A second image showed Alex and Charlie's two sons, Teddy, six, and Kit, four, and the presenter's shadow could also be seen in the corner of the photo.

At the weekend, the broadcaster revealed that she and her family were enjoying a break outside of London, uploading some sweet family snaps as they enjoyed a picturesque day out.

Alex's sons are also enjoying their holiday

In one of the photos, which was taken on a stony beach or lakefront, Annie could be seen by the edge of the water, just behind her dad, while one of her brothers played nearby.

Alex's son, daughter and husband by the water at the weekend

The little girl was wearing a sweet peach dress with a ruffled collar and although her head was half turned away, she could be seen looking out into the distance.

The presenter pushing baby Annie in her pram

Alex later posted a photo of a pint taken at a nearby pub before sharing a sweet snapshot of her sons and husband setting up a telescope "to see the moon before bed". In a recent interview with Heat magazine, the mum-of-three revealed: "I speak to the children in Welsh, and they answer in English."

The star is a doting mum to three children

Then she added a heart-melting detail about her daughter, saying: "Annie doesn't speak at all yet, so I'm not sure if she knows." She went on: "The other two do have an understanding, which is great – though sometimes they use it against me!"

No doubt the family was making the most of their time together after Charlie's battle with some challenging health issues, which Alex opened up about earlier this year in a candid and emotional interview on Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

Alex spends as much time in Wales as she can

Speaking about her husband's mental and physical health difficulties, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."

Alex with her husband Charlie

She added: "Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.'"

The couple have been a source of support for each other since 2011, having met at a party. They went on to tie the knot on 31 December 2015 and in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, about their big day, Alex gushed: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

