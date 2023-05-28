Alex Jones surprises with ultra-rare photo of adorable mini-me daughter Annie

The host of The One Show is a doting mum to three children, including one-year-old Annie

Alex Jones is a devoted mum but she doesn't share photos of her three children that often, although she clearly couldn't resist at the weekend.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share some sweet family snaps as she enjoyed a picturesque day out with her family.

In one of the photos, her daughter Annie, one, could be seen by the edge of the water, just behind Alex's husband Charlie, while one of her brothers played nearby.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

The little girl was wearing a sweet peach dress with a ruffled collar and, taking after her mum, her light brown hair fell loosely to her shoulders. Although her head was half turned away, she could be seen looking out into the distance.

© Instagram Little Annie enjoyed the sun with her family

It appeared that the family was enjoying a break in Wales, as Alex later posted a photo of a pint taken to a nearby pub before sharing a sweet snapshot of her sons and husband setting up a telescope "to see the moon before bed".

© Instagram The star enjoyed a drink by the water

The presenter of The One Show shares little Annie and sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, with her husband Charlie Thomson, who has recently been battling some challenging health issues, which Alex opened up about earlier this year in a candid and emotional interview for Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

Alex's sons and husband setting up their telescope

Speaking about her husband's mental and physical health difficulties, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."

© Instagram Alex pushing baby Annie in her pram

She added: "Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.'"

© Getty The presenter with her husband Charlie

The couple love to spend time with their family as much as possible and often travel from their London home to Alex's native Wales during the school holidays.

In a recent interview with Heat magazine, the mum-of-three revealed: "I speak to the children in Welsh, and they answer in English."

The star is a doting mum

Then she added a heart-melting detail about her daughter, adding: "Annie doesn't speak at all yet, so I'm not sure if she knows." She went on: "The other two do have an understanding, which is great – though sometimes they use it against me!"

© Instagram Alex enjoys spending time with her family

Last month, the star shared the details of a different milestone for the little girl, though, as she uploaded the cutest snapshot of the tiny tot, who appeared to be at soft play, wearing a red and black tulle dress over her blue jeans and white jumper.

The star with Annie when she was younger

The youngster had one arm on the wall and looked determined as she headed towards a tunnel, her dark brown hair falling in loose ringlets almost to her shoulders. Alex captioned the lovely photo: "And so the dressing up starts," adding an emoji of a female dancer in a red dress.

