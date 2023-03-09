Alex Jones' rarely-seen daughter plays with dad Charlie in heartwarming moment The One Show presenter Alex Jones is a mum-of-three

Alex Jones is a doting mum to sons Teddy, five, Kit, three, and daughter Annie, one.

Although the presenter doesn't often share snaps of her youngest child, on Thursday, she captured a magical moment between the young girl and father, Charlie Thomson. In an adorable snap, which melted the hearts of her Instagram followers, Annie played with her dollhouse with her father watching the proceedings. Annie looked so sweet bundled up in a onesie as she handed her dad one of the toys.

"Slow morning playing house," Alex captioned the photo, adding a face surrounded by hearts emoji.

Annie had her brunette hair swept back, but the little tot also had a streak of blonde on display.

Last month, the mum-of-three enjoyed the half-term break with her family, and she treated them to some sight-seeing in her native Wales.

In the snapshot, Alex could be seen flashing a huge smile as she posed in front of a castle with her brood and husband.

Alex captured the sweet moment

Embracing the spring weather, little Annie looked so adorable in a butter-yellow dress and a vibrant royal blue puffer coat. Alex's youngest melted hearts as she sweetly gazed up at her siblings, all whilst holding hands with her brother, Teddy.

Captioning her photo, Alex penned: "We took them back to where it all started," followed by a bright red heart emoji.

During the holidays, they also paid a special visit to Amgueddfa Cymru, otherwise known as the Museum of Wales.

Alongside a montage of insightful snapshots, the mum-of-three shared: "It might have been a cloudy old day but today I took the children to somewhere I loved going as a child and we had a great time. If you haven't been…go!!! So much to see. Such a unique experience!"

