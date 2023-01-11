The One Show's Alex Jones reveals husband's mental health struggle after 'tricky' patch confession The BBC favourite shares three young children with her husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones has revealed her family was "knocked for six" after her husband Charlie Thomson went into a dark depression.

Speaking on the How to Fail podcast, The One Show host confessed it was hard watching her husband – whom she married back in 2015 - become seriously ill with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis.

"It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis," he shared.

"Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.' We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?"

The admission comes six months after Alex revealed that her life was going through a "tricky" patch in an emotional Instagram post.

"I thought I was losing him, as in not actually losing him. But I thought, 'Oh my God, where is he? I can't see him,'" she added. "I was looking at him and I'm thinking, 'I'm looking and hearing somebody who's not my husband.'"

The mother-of-three confessed she has been finding it hard to understand Charlie's mental health battle but has been making the effort to get to the bottom of it.

"He tries to explain it and I said, 'Do you think I'm a terrible person because I don't quite get it?'" she remarked. "He says, 'No, but because you're trying to get it, I love you for that.' But he said it is hard to fully understand it."

The TV star continued: "You feel the pressure because suddenly you're the breadwinner, you're the parent who is functioning. Just life admin is now your responsibility, plus the person you love most is falling apart in front of you and you're trying to piece them together without proper understanding of how best to go about that."

