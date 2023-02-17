Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable photos of baby Annie during family day out The One Show presenter Alex Jones shares three children with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones had her hands full this week, as she and husband Charlie Thomson looked after their three children, Teddy, five, Kit, three, and baby Annie, one.

Showing her children her heritage during half-term, the mum-of-three treated them to a visit to Amgueddfa Cymru, otherwise known as the Museum of Wales. The star created a montage of all her photos, including some sweet ones of baby Annie wandering around in amazement, and you can see them in the video below…

Annie looked adorable in her purple coat and pink trousers as she stood in the courtyard at the museum, with Alex keeping her daughter's face hidden in the photos with her.

Explaining her memories of the place, Alex shared: "It might have been a cloudy old day but today I took the children to somewhere I loved going as a child and we had a great time. If you haven’t been…go!!! So much to see. Such a unique experience!"

The experience struck a chord with many of her fans, who also recounted their experiences with the museum and the surrounding town of St Fagans.

Little Annie took in all the sights

One said: "It is a rite of passage for all Welsh children and as adults is very nostalgic. Will be great when the Vulcan Pub eventually opens."

A second added: "Used to love going here on school trips the bara brith from the bakery used to be amazing," while a third joked: "Sweet shop is a good enough reason to go."

Alex treated her family to the day out

The sweet photo carousel comes shortly after Alex enjoyed some time with her dark-haired daughter in the park while Kit and Teddy were at school.

Alex wore a bright-red puffer jacket as she pushed her young daughter around in the pushchair, with Annie copying her mum's style with a red woollen hat.

Alex sweetly captioned the image: "So nice to feel the sun on our faces! A walk to soak up all the vitamin D! Jacket @cedrico_official (super cosy)".

The star's fans welcomed the burst of sunshine, with their comments including: "Love the coat," "Spring is on its way," and: "The sun makes so much difference doesn't it xx".

