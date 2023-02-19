Alex Jones shares heart-melting photo of adorable baby daughter Annie The One Show star shares three children with husband Charlie Thomson

Presenter Alex Jones shared the sweetest photo of her one-year-old daughter Annie to social media on Sunday, just a few days after the mum-of-three posted a series of behind-the-scenes family images.

In her latest picture, though, little Annie, who has thick dark hair, is clearly taking after her mum. The fun snap shows the tiny tot enjoying a bath, with her brunette locks shaped into a point with shampoo.

She is holding a large plastic jug and leaning towards it with her tongue out, as her doting mum snaps a photo of her mini doppelganger through the plastic.

Alex, who is also no stranger to pampering herself, captioned the photo: "Sunday spa". As well as Annie, the co-host of The One Show shares two sons with her husband Charlie Thomson.

Earlier this month, Alex enjoyed some time off work and went for a walk in the park with her daughter, sharing sweet photos of herself pushing the little one's pushchair as they both bundled up warm against the winter cold.

The presenter shared the sweet snapshot with her fans

The busy mum has faced a challenging time recently and took the decision to open up about her husband's mental health difficulties in a candid and emotional interview for Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

In the heartfelt chat, the star also discussed Charlie's physical health issues and revealed that she used to date fellow Welsh presenter Steve Jones, until he bagged an Angelina Jolie scoop that was destined for her!

Alex is a devoted mum to her three children

She later fell in love with Charlie and the pair went on to tie the knot in 2015. They now share Annie, Teddy, five, and Kit, three.

The path to true love was a long one, however, with Alex revealing recently that her husband took his time proposing, as well as opening up about her fertility challenges, including the miscarriage she experienced in 2017.

