Al Pacino welcomes fourth baby at the age of 83 as 29-year-old girlfriend gives birth: report

Al Pacino has reportedly become a father for the fourth time at the age of 83. He was pictured with girlfriend Noor Alfallah on Wednesday June 14, with Noor, 29, wearing a skintight black bodysuit with black leggings, and no hint of a baby bump.

The two enjoyed dinner out at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, and in pictures shared by TMZ, Noor drove them home as a baby seat sat in the back. Reps for Al would not comment when approached by HELLO!

Al and Noor found love in April 2022. The Oscar winner is already a father to 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton James, whom he welcomed with National Lampoon's Vacation actress Beverly D'Angelo, and a daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

This happy revelation comes as Al's longtime friend and co-star, Robert De Niro, 79, also expands his family, having recently welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The legendary actors, having shared the silver screen in iconic films like The Irishman, Heat, and The Godfather Part II, now find themselves sharing the joy of impending fatherhood once again.

© Dominik Bindl Al Pacino attends a conversation with Al Pacino at The 92nd Street Y, New York on April 19, 2023 in New York City

Noor, a Kuwaiti-American film producer, previously enjoyed high profile romances with Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Al and Noor officially declared their relationship to the world in April 2023 when the beautiful film producer posted a rare picture with the Irishman actor on her Instagram. Accompanying the image, she wrote: “My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!”

But they were first pictured together in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and then the following month when they weere spottted enoying dinner at a Los Angeles eatery E. Baldi.

Their pregnancy news was confirmed by reps only two weeks ago on May 31 2023.