Michael J Fox shares intimate moment as he celebrates his son’s birthday with touching tribute

Michael J. Fox showcased his beaming parental pride as he commemorated the 34th birthday of his son, Sam Fox, on Instagram on May 30.

"Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best," the "Family Ties" icon penned in his heartfelt tribute. "Proud to be your pops. Love you!"

In celebration of his son's milestone, Michale, 61, shared an intimate snapshot of Sam — himself an accomplished actor and producer — jubilantly blowing out candles on a birthday cake. A second image featured the father and son sharing a tender moment in front of a waterfall, with Fox affectionately planting a kiss on Sam's cheek.

Meanwhile, Michael's wife, Tracy Pollan, took to her Instagram to add to the birthday accolades, posting a charming photograph of Sam on horseback. "The best son ever," she wrote, expressing her adoration. "You fill my life with so much joy, humor, kindness, and random information that I never knew! I love you!"

Michael J Fox's son celebrating his birthday with the family

The couple is also proud parents to their twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and younger daughter Esmé, 21. Back in February, the "Back to the Future" star celebrated his twins' birthday with a sweet collection of family photographs.

The Back to the Future star is known for commemorating his children's birthdays with nostalgic throwbacks. Last year, he marked Sam's birthday with a vintage photo featuring his son in a hockey uniform. "Happy 33rd, Sammy. Unlike hockey player's teeth, yours grew back," Fox joked. "Love you, buddy. Happy happy. I’m proud to be your Pops."

© Instagram Michael gives son Sam a kiss on the cheek

The enduring bond between father and son was highlighted during Michael's 2020 interview on The Graham Norton Show. Fox shared a story where Sam supported him in responding to a negative online comment about Parkinson's disease, a condition Michael was diagnosed with in 1991.

Michael expressed his initial intention to ignore the hurtful comment, saying, "Somebody said something nasty about Parkinson’s, and I usually let that stuff just go by me. It doesn’t happen that often, (and) when it does I don’t really care about it." However, he felt compelled to address this particular incident.

© Getty Michael and Tracy with three of their children

Guided by his son, Michael replied with "SMH," an abbreviation for "shaking my head." The seemingly simple yet effective response led to the online commenter not only apologizing but also hailing him as "the king of the internet."

Michael J. Fox makes heartbreaking admission about Parkinson's diagnosis

