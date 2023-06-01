Stacey Dooley shares rare insight into bedtime routine with baby Minnie

New mum Stacey Dooley has given fans a rare glimpse into evenings in her household with her four-month-old baby girl Minnie.

The documentary maker, who shares Minnie with her partner, Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, posted a very relatable clip on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, showing how her daughter's bedtime routine goes.

In the rare clip, we see Stacey watching TV from her bed while Minnie sleeps in a bassinet beside her - but poor Stacey couldn't have the sound on for fear of waking up her newborn.

Stacey wrote: "I'm basically watching this series on mute, trying to lip read the scenes because Minnie is snoozing… only on ep 2."

We really feel for the star – it's not easy getting a baby to nod off and tired parents will do just about anything to keep them sleeping.

The former Strictly contestant also recently shared a video of herself spending quality time with Minnie as they cuddled up on the sofa. As Stacey reclined on her settee, she panned out the camera to reveal that her baby girl was snuggled up on top her.

Stacey was dressed in a bold pair of flare trousers, with her feet poking out at the bottom of the sofa, while Minnie was in a cute grey corduroy onesie with little white socks as she laid on her mum.

In a cute message, the Stacey Sleeps Over presenter shared: "Foreva matchy matchy," and added the nails emoji at the end of her post.

During an appearance on The One Show last month, the filmmaker described Minnie as the "love of her life".

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Aw, it's so wonderful to see Stacey and Kevin enjoying the baby days with little Minnie. Keep those cute clips and pics coming!

