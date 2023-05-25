Stacey Dooley twins with daughter Minnie in sweet clip

Stacey Dooley is one doting mum to her baby daughter Minnie, four months, and the pair enjoyed some quality time together on Thursday as they cuddled up on the sofa.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one showed off a jaw-dropping piece of jewellery as she modelled a stylis chunky ring that contained a diamond on the top, but it was her second video that will surely have melted the hearts of her followers as she had curled up with her young daughter. As Stacey reclined on her settee, she panned out the camera to reveal that her baby girl was snuggled up on top her.

Stacey was dressed in a bold pair of flare trousers, with her feet poking out at the bottom of the sofa, while Minnie was in a cute grey corduroy onesie with little white socks as she laid on her mum.

In a cute message, the Stacey Sleeps Over presenter shared: "Foreva matchy matchy," and added the nails emoji at the end of her post.

Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton have been giving plenty of insights into their new lives as parents, and Stacey confessed to getting emotional when her young daughter was able to visit her at work.

Taking to her Instagram Stories once they returned home, Stacey shared a photo of her BBC visitors pass, but what caused her waterworks was the fact that the studios had a pass made for baby Minnie too!

Stacey enjoyed some quality time with Minnie

The image showed Stacey's temporary ID which featured a photo of her, the date and time of her entry into the building and her name. Next to it was Minnie's version, which showed the same information but had her own moniker printed on the pass.

Stacey was clearly moved by the gesture as she captioned the photo with several loudly crying face emojis. Her partner, Kevin, also had an emotional reaction as he shared the same image and emojis in his own Stories.

The TV star and Minnie's outing comes after Stacey and Kevin shared an adorable new family photo with their baby daughter to make a big announcement.

The couple could be seen in a professional photo as Kevin held Minnie in his arms, with Stacey smiling lovingly at her daughter. The photo was released by the pair to announce a very special edition of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, a one-off episode that sees the documentary maker and Strictly Come Dancing champion look back at previous episodes from her popular series while reflecting on life as a new mum.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley cuddled up on the sofa with baby Minnie

Kevin, who won Strictly alongside Stacey in 2019, will also make an appearance in the programme to offer an exclusive insight into how life has treated them both as parents since they welcomed Minnie at the beginning of the year. There's no word on when the special episode of Family and Me will air but a press release states that it'll land on the W channel later in the year.

Stacey and Kevin have been open about how they've been finding parenthood. During an appearance on The One Show last month, the filmmaker described Minnie as the "love of her life".

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

