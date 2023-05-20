Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton in tears over baby Minnie as they share emotional update

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars welcomed their first child in January

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton struggled to contain their emotions after they experienced a new 'first' with their daughter, Minnie.

New mum Stacey appeared to take their daughter, who was born in January, to the BBC Studios for the first time on Friday, and it seems she wasn't prepared for what was waiting for her and Minnie at reception.

Taking to her Instagram Stories once they returned home, Stacey shared a photo of her BBC visitors pass, but what caused the waterworks was the fact that the studios had a pass made for baby Minnie too!

The image showed Stacey's temporary ID which featured a photo of her, the date and time of her entry into the building and her name. Next to it was Minnie's version, which showed the same information but had her own moniker printed on the pass.

Stacey was clearly moved by the gesture as she captioned the photo with several loudly crying face emojis. Her partner, Kevin, also had an emotional reaction as he shared the same image and emojis in his own Stories.

The TV star and Minnie's outing comes after Stacey and Kevin shared an adorable new family photo with their baby daughter to make a big announcement on Wednesday. The couple could be seen in a professional photo as Kevin held Minnie in his arms, with Stacey smiling lovingly at her daughter.

The photo was released by the pair to announce a very special edition of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, a one-off episode that sees the documentary maker and Strictly Come Dancing champion look back at previous episodes from her popular series while reflecting on life as a new mum.

Kevin, who won Strictly alongside Stacey in 2019, will also make an appearance in the programme to offer an exclusive insight into how life has treated them both as parents since they welcomed Minnie at the beginning of the year. There's no word on when the special episode of Family and Me will air but a press release states that it'll land on the W channel later in the year.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares video from cute beach day with Minnie

Stacey and Kevin have been open about how they've been finding parenthood. During an appearance on The One Show last month, the filmmaker described Minnie as the "love of her life".

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Proud dad Kevin has also been vocal about how he is finding life as a father, recently admitting he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to his work. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed.

"We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

See below for sweet photos of Kevin and Stacey with their baby girl...





