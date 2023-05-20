Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's sweetest family photos with baby Minnie

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have had fans falling in love since they welcomed their first baby, Minnie, in January - and it's safe to say they cannot get enough.

The flame-haired journalist famously referred to her sweet bundle of joy as "the love of her life" in April, during a heartfelt interview on The One Show. "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Proud dad and Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin has also been vocal about how he is finding life as a father, admitting he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to his work. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. "We've just completely fallen in love with her. "I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

It's safe to say their lives wouldn't be complete without their little girl. Keep scrolling to see the doting parent's sweetest moments with their newborn…

© Instagram The presenter welcomed Minnie in January

In April, Stacey was spotted cuddling her tot whilst standing barefoot in her chic living room. In the mother-daughter photo, the 36-year-old looked so beautiful in a forest green co-ord. Stacey was every inch the doting mum in the candid shot, which saw her kissing her baby girl.

She wore her flaming copper tresses in a playful bun and beautifully natural makeup. Baby Minnie, meanwhile, looked seriously adorable in a white sleepsuit emblazoned with cartoonish faces. In her caption, Stacey simply penned: "BFFS 4eva," followed by a pair of pink heart emojis.

Kevin Clifton shared an adorable photo of his relaxing day with daughter Minnie

On 1 May, Kevin was captured in a beautifully tender moment with his little girl. The professional dancer enjoyed a, "Relaxing Sunday with my Minnie," as he aptly captioned the photo. In the sweet moment, Kevin was sitting on a chair with his three-month-old daughter's head resting on his shoulder and her arm wrapped around his back.

The father-daughter duo both opted for black with Kevin rocking a black T-shirt and Minnie in a little black hoodie - so sweet!

Minnie has such a close bond with her mum

A week later, Kevin shared another heartfelt update, this time of Stacey and Minnie cuddling up together. The proud dad posted the cute snap on his Instagram page captioning it with three heart emojis and writing: "@sjdooley and Minnie".

In the beautiful picture, we saw mum Stacey dressed in a denim jacket and jeans sitting on the sofa cradling sweet baby Minnie, who is dressed in a white long-sleeved top and light grey trousers. The mum and daughter looked so similar with their matching red hair.

Kevin's followers adored the precious snap, with the star's sister Joanne Clifton commenting: "Minnieeeee! Miss you our beautiful niece."

© Instagram Kevin Clifton cradles baby Minnie

Back in March, Stacey shared the sweetest photo of Kevin cradling Minnie on the sofa. Captioning the post, she simply posted a crying emoji, alluding to the heart-melting nature of the moment. Fans adored the special snap, with one writing: "Such a beautiful photo!!" and another telling the star: "They grow up so quickly. You enjoy every precious minute." A third follower said: "Staceyyyyyyy this is so sweet, I can't, so peaceful, so comfy, so beautiful. I'm beyond happy for you, you deserve it."

Kevin Clifton comforts baby daughter Minnie in adorable update

Mum Stacey shared the sweetest Valentine's tributeback in February to her beau and their little one, but this time it was an adorable video. Kevin couldn't get enough of his baby girl who he was holding and rocking in the clip. Minnie couldn't look more perfect and was dressed in a turquoise jumper with her name adorned on the back in pink crocheted letters - adorable!

