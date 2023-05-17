Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton flooded with messages after sharing brand new family photo with baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were inundated with messages from their fans when they shared an adorable new family photo with their baby daughter Minnie to make a big announcement.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in January, could be seen in a professional photo as Kevin held Minnie in his arms, with Stacey smiling lovingly at her daughter.

After the professional dancer posted the image on Instagram, his comment section was flooded with sweet messages from fans who were loving seeing the adorable family snap. One person wrote: "Delightful fatherhood suits you."

A second commented: "Happy family photo," and a third said: "Fab trio." A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "Awww my faves," followed by a love-heart emoji.

© Guy Levy Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley with baby Minnie

The photo was released by the pair to announce a very special edition of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, a one-off episode that sees the documentary maker and Strictly Come Dancing champion look back at previous episodes from her popular series while reflecting on life as a new mum.

Kevin, who won Strictly alongside Stacey in 2019, will also make an appearance in the programme to offer an exclusive insight into how life has treated them both as parents since they welcomed Minnie at the beginning of the year.

© getty Stacey Dooley welcomed her daughter in January

Fans were also by the idea of Stacey and Kevin being back on screens together. Writing in the comments section, more fans said how excited they were by the episodes. One said: "Ooh excited to watch this one!" A second wrote: "Yay that's so exciting will you let us know when it's out x."

There's no word on when the special episode of Family and Me will air but a press release states that it'll land on the W channel later in the year.

Stacey and Kevin have been open about how they've been finding parenthood. During an appearance on The One Show, the filmmaker described Minnie as the "love of her life."

© Getty Images Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are proud parents to Minnie

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Proud dad Kevin has also been vocal about how he is finding life as a father, recently admitting he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to his work. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed.

"We've just completely fallen in love with her. "I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2018

© Karwai Tang The pair met when Stacey competed on Strictly

Kevin Clifton shared an adorable photo of his relaxing day with daughter Minnie

© David M. Benett Kevin Clifton and partner Stacey Dooley

© REX Kevin Clifton previously opened up about fatherhood

