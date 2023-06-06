Why Princess Eugenie's baby's birth is a huge royal first

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank share two children together, son August and their newborn baby Ernest

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second baby, a little boy called Ernest George Ronnie.

The 33-year-old royal released a statement on Instagram announcing the birth of the new royal baby, which read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

WATCH: British royal babies make their debuts

The arrival of Eugenie and Jack's second born child is doubly exciting and actually marks a momentous occasion within the royal family, as the newborn is the first royal baby born under the rule of King Charles III.

The King will have been one of the first family members to learn of the birth and we imagine wished Eugenie and Jack well.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his new baby brother Ernest

We do know that when Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed Prince George, William had the duty of calling his grandmother, the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on a specially encrypted phone to tell her the happy news.

We wonder if a similar phone call was made to King Charles from Eugenie or Jack, or possibly even from Eugenie's father Prince Andrew, Charles' younger brother?

Princess Eugenie with husband Jack Brooksbank

It's certainly a huge first in the new reign of King Charles, who was officially crowned on 6 May 2023.

Eugenie's little boy is Charles' great-nephew and is 13th in line to the throne after his big brother, August.

© Getty The King and Queen at their coronation

Eugenie had been preparing for the birth of her second child by staying at Ivy Cottage, her and Jack's first home, which is close to Kensington Palace in London.

The location is also only a 15 minute drive away from Portland Hospital, where the couple welcomed their newborn.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Eugenie with her son August

Eugenie and Jack also stayed at Frogmore Cottage on the royal Windsor estate during her pregnancy but moved closer to the hospital as her due date approached.

Now a family of four, it's a special time for the Brooksbank family and their son August must be bursting with excitement at the arrival of his new sibling.

© Photo: Instagram Eugenie, Jack and son August

The couple revealed they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in January, sharing a photo of August kissing his mother's growing baby bump.

When August was born in 2021, the palace released the following statement:

© Photo: Instagram August kisses mum's baby bump

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.