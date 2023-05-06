King Charles' Coronation – key details you may have missed

King Charles has been crowned sovereign in a historic ceremony held at Westminster Abbey. A day of many milestones, from the crowing to the procession and the Royal Family's balcony appearance, the coronation was truly a landmark occasion. We're taking a look at the biggest moments from the festivities.

WATCH: Charles crowned King as world watches

King Charles and Queen Camilla comfort each other during the coronation © Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla exchanged comforting looks In a sweet moment, King Charles and Queen Camilla exchanged comforting looks as they were crowned at their joint coronation service. Later, Camilla, 75, was seen looking over at her husband proudly after she was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Princess Charlotte is the best big sister to Prince Louis © Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales stood beside her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales Princess Charlotte took good care of her younger brother Prince Louis as they entered Westminster Abbey. The pair sweetly held hands as they walked behind their parents Prince William and Princess Kate into the Abbey.

Prince Harry exits early © Getty The Duke wanted to be back home in Montecito to celebrate son Archie's 4th birthday While Prince Harry was in attendance at the coronation, during the ceremony he was caught confirming his swift exit from the UK. HELLO! consulted a lipreader who confirmed he said: "I will be straight to the airport," while chatting with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Louis leaves the coronation midway © Getty The five-year-old's departure was planned Prince Louis temporarily stepped away from the coronation. While royal fans were left wondering where he'd gone, it turns out that his exit was actually planned. The religious and solemn ceremony is two hours long, and therefore due to his young age, the five-year-old quietly left the service alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Princess Kate gives her first curtsey to King Charles © Getty Princess Kate nailed her first bow to King Charles following the coronation ceremony In a heartwarming moment, Princess Kate gave her first curtsey to King Charles. Showing her respect to the newly crowned monarch as he walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, Kate remained poised and elegant as she took a regal bow.

Prince Louis makes some cheeky expressions Prince Louis pulls cheeky expressions at King Charles' coronation Prince Louis never fails to entertain! The five-year-old made some hilarious expressions during the occasion which was broadcast worldwide on TV. Throughout the service, he was spotted yawning, looking up distractedly towards the ceiling, and pointing out things of interest to his sister Princess Charlotte, eight.

Princess Anne helped her husband Tim in a tender moment © Getty Images Princess Anne arrives at the coronation Princess Anne offered a helping hand to her husband Tim, after she spotted him struggling during the service. As the 68-year-old attempted to grab his glasses, Anne leaned over to help him out asking "Can you read this?" as she showed him the order of service. The Princess Royal was dressed in her Blues and Royals uniform for the event.

