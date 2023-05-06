King Charles' Coronation – key details you may have missed

King Charles has been crowned sovereign in a historic ceremony held at Westminster Abbey. A day of many milestones, from the crowing to the procession and the Royal Family's balcony appearance, the coronation was truly a landmark occasion. We're taking a look at the biggest moments from the festivities.
King Charles and Queen Camilla comfort each other during the coronation
King Charles and Queen Camilla exchanged comforting looks
Princess Charlotte is the best big sister to Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte of Wales stood beside her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales
Princess Charlotte took good care of her younger brother Prince Louis as they entered Westminster Abbey. The pair sweetly held hands as they walked behind their parents Prince William and Princess Kate into the Abbey.
Prince Harry exits early
The Duke wanted to be back home in Montecito to celebrate son Archie's 4th birthday
Prince Louis temporarily stepped away from the coronation. While royal fans were left wondering where he'd gone, it turns out that his exit was actually planned. The religious and solemn ceremony is two hours long, and therefore due to his young age, the five-year-old quietly left the service alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.
Princess Kate gives her first curtsey to King Charles
Princess Kate nailed her first bow to King Charles following the coronation ceremony
Prince Louis pulls cheeky expressions at King Charles' coronation
Prince Louis never fails to entertain! The five-year-old made some hilarious expressions during the occasion which was broadcast worldwide on TV. Throughout the service, he was spotted yawning, looking up distractedly towards the ceiling, and pointing out things of interest to his sister Princess Charlotte, eight.
Princess Anne helped her husband Tim in a tender moment
Princess Anne arrives at the coronation
Princess Anne offered a helping hand to her husband Tim, after she spotted him struggling during the service. As the 68-year-old attempted to grab his glasses, Anne leaned over to help him out asking "Can you read this?" as she showed him the order of service. The Princess Royal was dressed in her Blues and Royals uniform for the event.
