Ethan Hawke's rarely-seen son Levon is his father's twin for outing with famous sister

Nepo baby debates aside, we love a lookalike father-son moment. On Thursday, Levon Thurman-Hawke, son of Hollywood veterans Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, made a rare red carpet appearance. The 21-year-old attended the premiere for The Crowded Room, alongside his sister Maya Hawke, Tom Holland, and Amanda Seyfried.

The only son of the acting duo looked dapper at the New York venue, sporting a loosely-fitted grey suit with an avant-garde off-the-shoulder fit, layered over. A leopard print cardigan and a more classic crisp white shirt.

A pair of patent black brogues topped off his cutting-edge attire and he wore his shaggy blonde locks down loose and styled in 90s curtains.

© Getty Levon Thurman-Hawke attended Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room New York Red Carpet at the Museum of Modern Art

Levon was joined by his older sister at the event, Stranger Things star Maya. The 25-year-old actress was every inch her mother’s doppelganger as she arrived at the Museum of Modern Art to attend the bash.

© Getty The star is the son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman

The starlet opted for a deconstructed cream mini dress by British designer Molly Godard complete with a starched print, long sleeves, a structure mini design, and layers of punkish white tulle. A pair of black leather heeled boots topped off her rock chic attire.

© Getty He wore a grey suit layered over a leopard print cardigan

A rarely seen face from Hollywood's royal family, Levon was a special guest at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

© Getty Levon is the offspring of Hollywood royalty

Accompanying his mother, Levon stole the spotlight as they made a striking appearance together at the opening night screening of Jeanne du Barry on May 16.

© Samir Hussein Uma's son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke looks remarkably like his dad

Uma, 52, opted for a chic nude dress accessorised with bold red accents, while Levon kept it classically elegant in a timeless tuxedo. His father Ethan was also in attendance at the festival, promoting his short film Strange Way of Life.

© Getty The duo appeared on the red capret at Cannes Film Festival

Married in 1998, Uma and Ethan divorced in 2003. Uma is also mother to Luna Thurman-Busson, 11, with ex-partner Arpad Busson. Ethan's marriage to Ryan Shawhughes brought two additional siblings into Levon and Maya's lives - Clementine Hawke, 14, and Indiana Hawke, 11.

Levon is set to star in the upcoming cowboy film, The Thicket, alongside Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and Yellowjackets actor Juliette Lewis.

© Francois G. Durand Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke and Uma Thurman enjoy a moment

Fans can also anticipate seeing him in Apple TV+’s new series The Crowded Room this June, and in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island.

MORE: Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke's rarely seen son Levon joins mom for red carpet Cannes moment

Furthermore, Maya confirmed Levon's appearance as an extra in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which premiered in mid-2022.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.