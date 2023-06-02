Daniel Craig's model daughter's 'GoldenEye' photo sparks major reaction from James Bond fans

Daniel Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, had fans thinking she was following in her father's famous footsteps this week when she teased with a 'GoldenEye' photo.

The actress and model took to social media with a series of dreamy photos from her vacation and her followers were left asking the same thing.

The first image showed a sign that read "Welcome to Goldeneye" and she followed it up with some stunning selfies in which she was wearing a plunging black top, and a necklace with an oversized locket.

© GEtty Images Daniel posed with his stunning daughter Ella at the premiere of his movie

Ella also included photos of the sunset and captioned the post: "Goldeneye life. Wearing my @rootsroseradish perfume shell which truly is divine. My mama got me one for my birthday and then they reached out to me- a lovely connection. I don’t wear perfumes unless it’s subtle and natural and this really is. Added a chain to wear it always."

MORE: Rachel Weisz talks 'chaos' in family home with her rarely-seen children with Daniel Craig

MORE: Daniel Craig's wife Rachel Weisz discusses 'betrayal' in private marriage

Fans went wild for her appearance but also couldn't help but note the name of her destination in Jamaica. "You following your dad's mantle enjoy?" and "your dad would be so proud," while another wrote: "GoldenEye?"

With her striking beauty, Ella could make the ultimate Bond Girl and she proved it when she stepped out with Daniel at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery European premiere, last year and almost eclipsed him. Ella towered over Daniel and oozed glitz and glamor in a plunging, black wrap dress which highlighted her curves.

She looked right at home on the red carpet and wouldn't have looked out of place in one of the spy movies either. Ella is Daniel's child from his marriage to Fiona Loudon. They divorced two years after their daughter was born.

© Getty Daniel has a child with Rachel Weisz too

She's forging forward with an acting career of her own and occasionally makes appearances alongside Daniel at events. Daniel has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011 and they keep their family out of the spotlight.

READ: Inside Ian Fleming's home GoldenEye where Bond was created – with no windows

MORE: Rachel Weisz discusses 'betrayal' in marriage to Daniel Craig

The uber-private couple welcomed a daughter in 2018 together and she is also a mom to her son, Henry, with her former partner, director Darren Aronofsky.

Rachel - who recently made a return to the spotlight thanks to the remake of Dead Ringers - has confessed it was often "chaos" inside their family home during the morning routine.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said it was the usual "morning chaos" getting her teenage son, and young daughter out of the house. "My stepdaughter took my littlest one to school, thankfully, but still," she said. "Chaos".

© Getty Images Rachel Daniel married in 2011

On balancing her busy work life with being a parent, she added: "When you have kids you do have to concentrate more on not bringing it home. And it is a skill to learn, that discipline. I think personally, it’s a skill that’s made me better at my job and better at my life – keeping the two very separate."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.