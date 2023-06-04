Kathie Lee Gifford's double dose of happiness revealed as she prepares to welcome two new grandchildren

Kathie Lee Gifford's family is growing! The former Today Show host first became a grandmother in May of 2022 after her son, Cody Gifford, welcomed his first son, Frankie. Now, as she celebrates her grandbaby's first birthday, she is also celebrating the impending arrival of another two.

Cody, her son with late husband Frank Gifford, and his wife, Amerika "Erika" Brown, are expecting their second child together, coming this winter. The two tied the knot in 2020, after they started dating in 2013.

The 33-year-old is the founder of the Gifford Media Group, through which he has produced, sold and developed television and film content for various networks and streaming platforms. He is Kathie Lee's first and only son with Frank, with whom she also had daughter Cassidy, who is also expecting!

Kathie Lee's daughter-in-law took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news for the first time, sharing a heartwarming video of her pregnancy journey so far.

The adorable video montage includes clips of the couple with their son at a sonogram appointment, all three smiling ear to ear, a photo of little Frankie touching his mom's growing belly, and even playing with a positive pregnancy test, all set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help but Falling in Love."

"Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter," Erika announced in her caption, adding: "Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFridays in a BIG (brother) way."

© Instagram Kathie's son Cody with his first son

She continued: "Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!!" before telling her followers: "Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week," so as to continue her weekly "Frankie Fridays" series with the tot's sibling as well.

The couple were quickly flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments under the post over the happy news, with Cody's sister Cassidy – who herself is also expecting after her own 2020 wedding – writing: "Can't get over the greatest news! Love you guys, can't wait to meet the precious little one."

© Instagram Frank or "Frankie" is named after his late grandfather

This is Us actress Chrissy Metz also wrote: "Awwww! Congratulations!!!!" as others added: "2 under 2 here you come! Frankie is going to be the best big bro!!!" and: "Big big BIG Congrats!!!!" as well as: "Soooo happy for you guys!! Congratulations!!" plus another follower of Erika's added: "Oh wow congratulations. So happy for you ALL."

It's the year of the grandmother for Kathie Lee, who will welcome two new grandbabies this year, with her daughter Cassidy also being pregnant.

© Instagram Cassidy announced her own pregnancy back in December

Cassidy, who has been married to husband Ben Wierda since 2020, announced she was expecting her first child back in December, sharing a photo to her Instagram with her and her husband's Christmas stockings hanging from their mantel next to a tiny third one.

Cassidy is due already in June

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023," she wrote at the time, meaning she is set to give birth any minute.

