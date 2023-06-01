Kathie Lee Gifford melts hearts with new baby photo - and the family resemblance is strong!

Kathie Lee Gifford is a doting grandmother and had reason to celebrate at the start of the week!

The former Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her baby grandson, Frank, to mark his first birthday.

The proud grandparent wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to the sweetest little man in the world. So grateful to God for the gift of Frankie." Fans were quick to remark on just how much Frank looked like his late grandfather and namesake, Frank Gifford, as well as his father, Cody.

"Looks just like his handsome grandfather and father," one wrote, while another commented: "He looks so much like Cody and Frank!" A third added: "How precious is this boy, he looks so much like his dad I think!"

Kathie Lee shares Cody, 33, and daughter Cassidy, 29, with her late husband. The author is set for double the joy soon too, as her daughter is expecting her first baby with husband Ben Wierda, who is due in June.

Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson turned 1 this week

In December, Kathie's daughter Cassidy announced the happy news that she was pregnant with her first child. Cassidy and her husband Ben Wierda have since been updating fans on their pregnancy journey on social media.

Most recently, the 29-year-old shared a joyful photo of herself and Ben at a friend's wedding, where she posed with a protective hand resting on her growing baby bump. "Baby’s first wedding & Ben’s first time in the sun," she wrote in the caption.

Kathie Lee Gifford is a devoted grandmother

Doting grandmother Kathie was one of the first to reply, writing: "So happy for both of you, I mean all three of you!" Kathie loves nothing more than being a grandmother and often talks about doting on baby Frank.

Cassidy announced her pregnancy with a heartfelt message at the end of last year. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023," she wrote. She then followed the announcement with a reference to the Bible verse Jeremiah 1:5, which read: "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations."

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy is expecting her first baby

Not only is Kathie blissfully happy in her personal life, but her professional life is on a high too. Last week, she announced that her book, The God Of The Way, had received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination, and she couldn't have been happier.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she penned: "Such an honor for #TheGodOfTheWay to have received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination for #BookImpact! @rabbijasonsobel and I hoped when #TheGodOfTheWay was released that it might shape your spiritual life in new ways and strengthen your relationship with The Lord. We are overjoyed to know it has resonated with many of you, and thank you to everyone at @kloveradio! To cast your vote for #TheGodOfTheWay, head to the link in my bio! Once you submit your votes, check your email for a message from K-LOVE to confirm your vote. Voting closes Friday, May 26."

Fans were quick to congratulate Kathie on her achievement, with messages including: "Congratulations and a great book, I will be voting!" and "CONGRATULATIONS such a beautiful award for such a beautiful book written by such a beautiful woman as you what a perfect combination of beauty."

