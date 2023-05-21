Kathe Lee Gifford's joyful year ahead following news of new partner - all we know

The former Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda star is devoted to her family

Kathie Lee Gifford has more than one reason to smile - and it's safe to say 2023 is going to be a magical year for her.

Not only has the former Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda co-anchor found love again with businessman Richard Spritz, but she's also set to become a grandmother for the second time.

In December, Kathie's daughter Cassidy announced the happy news that she was pregnant with her first child. Cassidy and her husband Ben Wierda have since been updating fans on their pregnancy journey on social media.

Most recently, the 29-year-old shared a joyful photo of herself and Ben at a friend's wedding, where she posed with a protective hand resting on her growing baby bump.

"Baby’s first wedding & Ben’s first time in the sun," she wrote in the caption. Doting grandmother Kathie was one of the first to reply, writing: "So happy for both of you, I mean all three of you!"

Kathie is already a grandmother to 11-month-old Frank, who is the first child of her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika Brown.

The couple welcomed their first child in June 2022, and named him after Cody's late father, Frank Gifford. Kathie loves nothing more than being a grandmother and often talks about doting on baby Frank.

What's more, Cassidy's baby is due in June 2023, meaning that it will be an extra special birthday month for Kathie's two grandchildren. Cassidy announced her pregnancy with a heartfelt message at the end of last year.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023," she wrote. She then followed the announcement with a reference to the Bible verse Jeremiah 1:5, which read: "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations."

Kathie's new partner marks another exciting chapter in her life. The TV host has been pictured out and about with Richard on a number of occasions, and they look very much in love.

Not only is Kathie blissfully happy in her personal life, but her professional life is on a high too. Last week, she announced that her book, The God Of The Way, had received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination, and she couldn't have been happier.

© Photo: Instagram Kathie Lee Gifford is a doting mom to two children

In a lengthy Instagram post, she penned: "Such an honor for #TheGodOfTheWay to have received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination for #BookImpact! @rabbijasonsobel and I hoped when #TheGodOfTheWay was released that it might shape your spiritual life in new ways and strengthen your relationship with The Lord.

"We are overjoyed to know it has resonated with many of you, and thank you to everyone at @kloveradio! To cast your vote for #TheGodOfTheWay, head to the link in my bio! Once you submit your votes, check your email for a message from K-LOVE to confirm your vote. Voting closes Friday, May 26."

Fans were quick to congratulate Kathie on her achievement, with messages including: "Congratulations and a great book, I will be voting!" and "CONGRATULATIONS such a beautiful award for such a beautiful book written by such a beautiful woman as you what a perfect combination of beauty."

