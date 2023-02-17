Live! with Kelly and Ryan: looking back at all the feuds, fallouts and co-host exits from the show's history Live! departures have not always been as amicable as Ryan Seacrest's

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest has announced he will be leaving Live! with Kelly and Ryan after five years on the show.

The popular (and very busy) TV personality, who will be be replaced by Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos, was the fifth person to hold a permanent hosting role since the show's original inception as Live! with Regis and Kathie in 1988. See what Ryan had to say about leaving the show in the video below.

The 48-year-old's choice to leave Live! comes as he chooses to focus more on his other TV commitments, such as hosting American Idol again this year.

Over the years, hosts of the show have left for a variety of reasons, with some leaving Live! and their co-hosts on good terms just as Ryan has done this year. However, at times the pressures of fame, grueling schedules, and personality clashes, have led to feuds between hosts and contentious exits.

Join HELLO! for a rundown of all the past co-host exits from Live!

Kathie Lee Gifford

As one of the two original hosts of Live! alongside Regis Philbin on its premiere episode in 1988, Kathie Lee Gifford became the first host to exit the show in 2000. And while the eight-times Outstanding Talk Show Host Emmy award nominees must have had some issues during their time hosting together, they were known for their genuine off-screen friendship, which they maintained following Kathie's departure from the show until Regis' death in 2020.

Kathie and Regis began Live! as we know it

In fact, Kathie Lee's greatest Live! related spats have been with her replacement, Kelly Ripa.

In 2020, when it was announced that Kelly had detailed some of her struggles with Regis in her 2020 memoir Live Wire, Kathie told Good Day New York she would not be supporting her successor's new venture.

"I'm not gonna read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet," she said bluntly. "I was very sorry to see the headlines," she also told the morning show.

But Kelly was unphased by her predecessor's remarks, telling the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast: " I knew writing the book was going to open me up to all sorts of criticism, but people who read the book have a very different take on those chapters, because they read the book."

Kathie and Regis remained close friends after her Live! departure

She concluded light-heartedly: "My ultimate comment is…thank you! It's really hard to sell a book," referring to how Kathie Lee's comments drew more public interest into what Kelly had written about in her memoir.

Kathie Lee's reasons for leaving her Live! cohost were left unclear, which helped fuel rumors at the time of a rift with Regis. However, her departure was eventually revealed to be due to matters of a personal nature.

The actress and singer chose to depart from her role in the spotlight in order to care for her father, Aaron Epstein, who had been diagnosed with the rare Lewy body dementia. He died in 2002.

Regis Philbin

Kelly and Regis co-hosted Live! together from 2001 to 2011, with the former soap actress joining the show's original host after he had already spent 12 years alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Regis and Kelly in 2005

While Regis' departure in 2011 was not caused by any kind of fallout between the two beloved stars, both he and Kelly were open about the fact they did not always see eye-to-eye. Kelly and Regis sometimes clashed due to some of his pre-show rituals, which involved not talking to the star before cameras started rolling.

Speaking about one of these rituals to The New York Times in 2017, the sitcom star explained: "Regis had a mandate: Absolutely no talking off-camera. He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I'd be like, 'Good morning,' and he'd say, 'Save it for the air!'"

However, when Regis passed away in July 2020, Kelly was full of praise for her past co-host, despite their sometimes strained relationship.

The beloved star passed away aged 88

Getting emotional while talking to Ryan on Live! about Regis' death, she admitted: "As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable and passing away is one of those things. But Regis is one of those people we all believed I think, would somehow not."

The TV host left his mark on Kelly. Speaking on 20/20 about his legacy, she said the main thing she learnt from him was "that you have to be yourself".

"You cannot be one person on camera and a different person once the light goes off or the audience is gone. You have to be who you are."

Michael Strahan

Michael departed Live! In 2016 after just four years hosting the show with Kelly Ripa. The former New York Giants football player left Live! to work full-time on Good Morning America, which he still hosts today.

The circumstances surrounding Michael's departure from Live! with Kelly and Michael were complicated. Kelly told the media she felt "blindsided" by news of her fellow host's departure as she only found out when the news broke nationwide.

Michael was a footballer before he became a TV host

Speaking to Variety about the situation in retrospect in 2020, she admitted she thought the way Michael's leaving was handled was "outrageous".

"I didn't kick up a fuss; it wasn't a big thing," she said. "I was just like, I'm not doing this. If I'm not worthy of a discussion, if I'm not worthy of you running this conversation by me."

But it's clear that there were tense feelings on both sides. In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Michael detailed differences in his and Kelly's way of working and feelings of being sidelined as reasons for why he chose to leave Live! for GMA.

Michael and co-host Kelly sadly split on not-so-happy terms

The former NFL star said: "In sports, you can put as many great players as you want on a team, but if one guy out there is worried about himself, it will not work. Then on television, I’ve had jobs where I got there and felt like, 'Wow, I didn’t know I was supposed to be a sidekick.'

"I thought I was coming here to be a partner," he continued. "When it was time to go, it was time to go. Certain things that were going on behind the scenes just caught up." However, Michael did admit his leaving "could have been handled better".

