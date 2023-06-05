BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shares new update on baby due date

The business presenter is pregnant with her third child

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has shared a new update on the upcoming arrival of her third child with her husband Ted.

The relief host revealed that her due date is fast approaching in response to a fan on Twitter who complimented her dress on Sunday morning's show and asked about her pregnancy.

The follower wrote: "Love your dress, when is the baby due you must be soon. My eldest was a June baby and it was really hot when I had her back in 83."

Nina replied: "Awww and your baby is turning 40! Not long now - am coping with the weather, thank you xx."

The 42-year-old announced her third pregnancy back in March in an Instagram post to celebrate Mother's Day. Sharing a carousel of snaps documenting her pregnancy, including one showing Nina cradling her growing bump, she shared her experience so far in a candid statement that read: "I'd like to say 'you got this Mama!' But maybe you haven't. I dunno. It's hard, isn't it?

"That said we are doing it again. It's been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety, and more kebabs."

Nina continued: "I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."

Nina is already a doting mum to two boys, which she shares with her husband Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.

Nina and Ted, who reportedly works as a caterer, have been married since 2014. The couple met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot the following year.

The journalist's upcoming baby arrival comes amid some sad family news for Nina as she has lost three loved ones over the past few months.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Nina opened up about having to say "three big goodbyes" to people she "loved very much".

Sharing a photo showing Nina alongside her mother and sisters, with each of the daughters wearing long, brightly coloured dresses, she captioned the photo: "With my Mum sisters at a memorial celebration yesterday ('no black please').

"We've said three big goodbyes in the last few months to people we loved very much. And they loved us since we were kids - guided us, made us laugh, helped us feel safe.

"It's been bruising having a run of grief, but made me appreciative of the support you get from the special elders of your extended village - whatever that is and whoever they are.

"Thank you Jacko, Sue and Mazza. I hope we pay it forward to the next lot."

She concluded the post by saying: "We've also celebrated! It's made me realise that lots of the tears are because the right farewells are full of gratitude and are something beautiful

"( …. a reflection of our clan; when the wake invite said 'Carriages at 6pm,' two of my aunties thought “Carriages” was a hot venue in Bath for an after party. Yes Andrea and Jayne!) x."

