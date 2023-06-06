5 of the sweetest photos of Nina Warhurst's adorable children

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst is due to welcome her third child later this summer.

The TV star is already a doting mum to two boys, Digby, aged seven, and Michael, aged five, whom she shares with her husband, Ted Fraser.

WATCH: Scene stealers! Celebrity kids upstage their parents on the Walk of Fame

As Nina and her family prepare to welcome a new addition, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at some of the sweetest photos of Nina's tots Digby and Michael. Keep scrolling to discover some heartwarming throwbacks…

© Instagram The trio tucked into some pizza

In March 2022, Nina delighted fans with a sweet photo of herself munching on pizza alongside her two sons. The trio appeared in high spirits as they tucked into a giant Margherita. In tribute to her kids, Nina noted in her caption: "Well done Mums, and well done little people for teaching us more about ourselves than we ever imagined. Now get me back to work".

Nina melted hearts in 2021 with a pair of gorgeous family photos featuring her rarely-seen husband, Ted. Her carousel of Instagram photos featured two throwback photos from 2019 and 2021 respectively - and we can't get over how much her little ones have grown!

© Instagram Nina and Michael twinned in blue

Here at HELLO! We love a sweet twinning moment… Nina did just that back in June 2021 when she sweetly coordinated outfits with her youngest son, Michael. In the photo, Nina donned a stylish navy raincoat, whilst Michael was dressed in a deep marine blue-hued zip-up hoodie complete with jagged monster teeth. Adorable!

© Instagram The sibling duo melted hearts

Never one to shy away from the realities of parenting, Nina sparked a sweet fan reaction in 2020 when she shared a hilarious photo of her toddlers covered in chocolate. Despite looking rather mischievous, Digby and Michael melted hearts as they sat on a park bench armed with a giant purple umbrella.

READ: Everything BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has said about parenting

"Yes I did *see* a chocolate cake, but it went that way. MUST this witch hunt continue? Any more unfounded allegations & I'll be seeking legal advice," Nina noted in her caption.

© Instagram Digby doted on his younger brother

In 2019, Nina and her family enjoyed a staycation in New Brighton. During their trip, the broadcaster perfectly captured the sweet bond between her two sons. Looking every inch the protective big brother, Digby was snapped pushing baby Michael in his pram. Too cute!

In her caption, Nina shared: "Fish, chips, slot machines, & an argument with a terrifying scouse nanna over monopolisation of the baby change facility in the Pavilion (while the pianist played Memories from Cats)... First trip to New Brighton didn't disappoint".

When did Nina announce her third pregnancy?

The star announced her pregnancy back in March with the sweetest Instagram post. Posting on Mother's Day, Nina, 42, shared a touching photo of her growing baby bump. The TV presenter looked positively radiant in the snapshot as she gently cradled her bump whilst on set.

Captioning the photo, she penned a lengthy message which in part read: "Happy Mother’s Day to all of those who are any part of this endless handover of love, values, genes, chaos and perpetually crumb-infested kitchens."

© Instagram Nina is expecting her third child

She went on to say: "That said we are doing it again. It's been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety, and more kebabs."

"I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.