Kaley Cuoco teases baby number two with Tom Pelphrey – what she said about expanding family

Kaley Cuoco welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on March 30, and opened up about wanting to expand her family

Kaley Cuoco may have only become a mom for the first time just two months ago with the birth of her daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, but she is already looking ahead to having more kids and giving her daughter siblings.

The star shares her daughter, born in late March, with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, also a first-time parent, who she started dating in spring of 2022.

Since then, the two have left fans swooning left and right over the adorable photos of little Matilda, and it appears they'll be left swooning with more Pelphrey-Cuoco mini-mes soon.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

MORE: Kaley Cuoco reveals the unexpected A-listers who helped stop her daughter's crying

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Kaley, 37, opened up about both her relationship with Tom, 40, and their hopes of expanding their family, which she says they are already keen to do.

When asked whether she hopes to have more kids in the future, she answered with an adamant: "Yeah, we do."

MORE: Kaley Cuoco mourns death of beloved chihuahua Dumps months after welcoming baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

It's the same determined attitude they had when they first found out the The Flight Attendant lead was pregnant with Matilda, two months into their romance, which they first confirmed in May of 2022.

© Instagram Kaley recently celebrated her first Mother's Day

"We got pregnant two months in," she revealed on the podcast, adding that despite the whirlwind nature of it all, her and Tom are "like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync." She further explained: "We're not 20 anymore," and recalled: "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

MORE: Kaley Cuoco stuns in tiny black swimsuit in poolside photo following exciting news after baby Matilda's birth

MORE: Kaley Cuoco boosts astounding net worth with new venture – find out what she earns

Kaley has quickly gotten the hang of motherhood, and during a separate interview with Access Hollywood promoting her upcoming comedy thriller Based on a True Story with co-star Chris Messina, she gave sweet, though unexpected, insight into what's helping her out with her daughter these days.

© Instagram The Hollywood couple made their first red carpet appearance since becoming parents at the "Love & Death" premiere

Given that both Kaley and Tom are working actors, the latter revealed that, naturally, her baby has already developed an affinity for the world of entertainment, particularly that of pop-stars, and shared that when nap or bedtime comes around, nothing soothes Matilda more than a specific song from none other than the Jonas Brothers. "She loves the Jonas Brothers. I'm really serious. Loves it," she said, and that she especially loves the band's 2019 hit song "Sucker."

© Getty The two at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The Big Bang Theory alum explained: "We play it for her when she cries, and she's like [widens eyes]," adding: "I thought it was a fluke, but I've done it a few times, and she [widens eyes], looks around."

Kaley and Tom's industry connections will have to come in handy one day, as she further joked: "So she's going to have to meet them one day. Her idols."

© Instagram For now Matilda has siblings in all of her parents' pets

She first announced the arrival of baby Matilda with an Instagram post on April 1, when she posted a photo of the newborn wrapped up in her hospital blanket with a pink and blue striped bow on her head.

© Kaley Cuoco / Instagram Matilda was born three weeks before Kaley and Tom's anniversary

Revealing she was born on March 30, she wrote at the time: "The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

Read more HELLO! US stories here.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.