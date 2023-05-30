Kaley Cuoco mourns death of beloved chihuahua Dumps months after welcoming baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of her beloved pet chihuahua, Dumps, who she affectionately called Dump Truck.

Dumps, also nicknamed Dumpy, was the actress' trusted sidekick, and made frequent appearances on her social media, on his own Instagram page "Adventurers with Dumps." He often tagged along with Kaley on set, and he even had a cameo on her HBO show The Flight Attendant.

The Big Bang Theory alum took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, sharing a slew of photos of Dumps throughout his life.

First sharing a snapshot of herself giving sweet Dumps a kiss, she wrote: "A dog is the only thing on Earth that loves you more than he loves himself," adding: "My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul."

She continued: "You were with me during some of the hardest moments I've had in my life." Kaley adopted the chihuahua as an elderly dog in 2020, when she was married to then-husband Karl Cook. (They were together from 2018 to 2021, finalizing their divorce the following year.)

Further in her tribute, she wrote: "You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most," adding: "You were as special as it gets and I'm so grateful we found each-other."

She concluded: "Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever." Norman is Kaley's other beloved dog, who passed away in 2021 after 14 years. He inspired her production company Yes, Norman, as well as her latest venture, Oh Norman, a line of "clean, well-made dog products," she is launching later this year.

Upon sharing the news on Instagram, the mom-of-one was flooded with supportive messages of condolences in the comments section under her post, with fans writing: "So so sorry for your loss. He was truly special. RIP sweet little Dumps," and: "I know your pain. Hugs. Dumps had a great life with you," as well as: "I'm so sorry! There's nothing worse than losing your fur baby. You were both so lucky to have each other," plus another fan added: "Oh no! Love the love you gave him, and how much he loved you in return. My heart is so sad for you!!"

© Instagram Kaley and Tom with Dumps and more of their beloved pups

Kaley is known among her fans and beyond to be a major animal lover, and not only is her house filled with various rescue dogs, but she also owns several farm animals as well. In March, she shared on her Instagram that she had adopted another chihuahua, Miss Opal.

The news comes almost three months after Kaley became a first-time mom with the birth of her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

© Instagram Kaley recently launched a line of dog products as a tribute to her beloved dog Norman

She welcomed the newborn with her partner and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey, who she started dating in 2022. They celebrated their first anniversary together on April 22 of this year.

Kaley and her dog Norman

© Instagram The actress recently welcomed her first child, Matilda

© Instagram Dumps was always by Kaley's side

