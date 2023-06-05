Kaley Cuoco reveals the unexpected A-listers who helped stop her daughter's crying

The star of the upcoming comedy thriller Based on a True Story shares one daughter with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is starting to get the hang of motherhood and the best parenting hacks after the birth of her first child, her baby girl Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

The star became a mom for the first time in late March, with the arrival of her daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who she started dating in spring of 2022.

Now that it has been two months, the actress has built up a well of tips and tricks to make her daughter (and her surely very tired parents) as comfortable as possible, and revealed baby Matilda's unexpected taste in music!

Speaking with Access Hollywood about her upcoming comedy thriller Based on a True Story with co-star Chris Messina, Kaley gave a sweet update on how she is handling the first months as a new mom.

With both Kaley and Tom being actors, the latter revealed that, naturally and possibly inevitably, her baby daughter has already developed an affinity for the world of entertainment, particularly that of pop-stars.

The mom-of-one shared that when it comes to going to sleep, nothing soothes Matilda more than a specific song from none other than the Jonas Brothers.

© Getty Kaley and beau Tom at the 2023 Golden Globes

She said: "She loves the Jonas Brothers. I'm really serious. Loves it," sharing that she especially loves the band's 2019 hit son "Sucker." She said: "We play it for her when she cries, and she's like [widens eyes]," adding: "I thought it was a fluke, but I've done it a few times, and she [widens eyes], looks around."

Kaley and Tom's industry connections will have to come in handy one day, as she joked: "So she's going to have to meet them one day. Her idols."

© Instagram The star recently celebrated her very first Mother's Day

Kaley first announced the arrival of baby Matilda with an Instagram post on April 1, when she posted a photo of the newborn wrapped up in her hospital blanket with a pink and blue striped bow on her head.

Revealing she was born on March 30, she wrote at the time: "The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

© Instagram The Hollywood couple made their first red carpet appearance since becoming parents at the "Love & Death" premiere in May

Her and Tommy celebrated their one-year anniversary, where, posting a photo from the early days of their relationship to one of them now with their daughter, she wrote: "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey. Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"

Kaley was previously married to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022, and to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

