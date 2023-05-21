Kaley Cuoco stuns in tiny black swimsuit in poolside photo following exciting news after baby Matilda's birth

Kaley Cuoco has shared a gorgeous poolside photo on social media - for a very exciting reason.

The Big Bang Theory actress recently announced that she has co-founded a new company, Oh Norman, inspired by her beloved late dog, Norman.

To announce the news, Kaley shared a number of photos of herself and her late dog, including a beautiful shot of her picking him up in the pool.

The mother-of-one looked stylish dressed in a black swimsuit, and was beaming with joy too. The news of Kaley's upcoming adventure is incredibly bittersweet, given how much she adored Norman.

However, the 8 Simple Rules star was excited to share the news nonetheless, writing a lengthy statement in the caption of the Instagram post.

It read: "Omg. I am beyond excited to announce my newest adventure as Co Founder of @ohnorman ! My beloved dog Norman’s unconditional love , inspired me to make the company I always wanted to see in the world. Created in his honor, @ohnorman is all about giving our furry friends the love and care they deserve.

"Oh Norm, this one’s for you! Head over and follow @ohnorman to get involved and to see what’s coming! You don’t wanna miss out!"

It's safe to say that 2023 is Kaley's best year yet - as not only is she embarking on a new career adventure, but it's her first year being a mom too. The actress gave birth to daughter Matilda in March, and has been on cloud nine ever since.

The star shares Matilda with partner Tom Pelphrey, and often shares sweet family photos on her Instagram page.

© Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with their baby daughter Matilda

Earlier this month, Kaley marked her first Mother's Day, and doting partner Tom even flew home just for the day in order to celebrate the milestone with them both.

The Emmy-nominated actress shared a glimpse of her celebration with a sweet picture doting over the Ozark star as he himself doted on Matilda. "My first Mother's Day was as sweet as it gets!" Kaley wrote.

"Thank you to my wonderful other half (@tommypelphrey) for flying home just to spend the day with us.

© Kaley Cuoco / Instagram Kaley Cuoco has been on cloud nine since becoming a mom

"And to all the incredible women who are truly helping us raise our sweet Matilda! We love and appreciate you!" adding pictures of her nanny and other family members, including sister Brianna Cuoco.

Tom responded with a slew of heart emojis, while JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented: "Happy Mother's Day gorgeous!" as did several other fans.

At the end of April, over a year after first embarking on a relationship, Kaley and Tom took their bond to a whole new level. Tom took to his Instagram Stories at the time to reveal that he was getting a new tattoo, although by tagging his girlfriend, it implied that he was getting a couple's tattoo.

© Kaley Cuoco / Instagram Kaley Cuoco's baby Matilda was born in March 2023

However, the following snapshot revealed that it went beyond your typical inked tribute to a partner, as he and Kaley had got matching tattoos in honor of not just their relationship, but also their newborn.

They'd each gotten an amalgamation of the letters "K," "M," and "T" for each of their first names, with the actor adding it to his forearm and Kaley opting to ink it on her wrist.

© Getty Images Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey

© Getty Images Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are so in love!

© Photo: Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey as they discovered they were having a baby girl

