Kaley Cuoco boosts astounding net worth with new venture – find out what she earns

It's been less than two months since Kaley Cuoco welcomed her daughter Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, but she isn't slowing down one bit.

The actress, 37, took to Instagram to announce a new venture, a line of dog and pet care products named Oh Norman! in memory of Norman, her dog who passed away in 2021.

The late pet also inspired the name for Kaley's production company Yes, Norman, and her post features a series of photos of the pair during their happiest years.

Kaley wrote: "Omg! I am beyond excited to announce my newest adventure as Co Founder of @ohnorman! My beloved dog Norman's unconditional love inspired me to make the company I always wanted to see in the world.

"Created in his honor, @ohnorman is all about giving our furry friends the love and care they deserve. Oh Norm, this one's for you! Head over and follow @ohnorman to get involved and to see what's coming! You don't wanna miss out!"

Norman passed away in January 2021, with a heartbroken Kaley writing at the time: "Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible.

"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Since then, the star has adopted several more pets – and welcomed her first child. She and Ozark star Tom announced in April that they'd named their daughter Matilda Carmine Pelphrey.

© Instagram Kaley created the company as a tribute to her dog Norman

The new venture serves as just one more feather in Kaley's cap, one that not only includes a production house, but also several lucrative endorsement deals (such as Priceline, Smirnoff, Toyota) and a career that spans nearly three decades.

From 2007-2019, during the 12-season run of The Big Bang Theory, in which she played Penny, Kaley was at the height of her fame, earning $1 million per episode in its final two seasons.

She and co-stars Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons also negotiated a deal during the show's later seasons in which they would own 1% of the show's backend equity, a means to earn from the series' syndication, giving them each $10 million in the first year alone.

© Instagram Tom flew over to join Kaley and Matilda for Mother's Day

Adding it up with her salaries for shows like Harley Quinn and The Flight Attendant, and the Emmy-nominated actress is worth a whopping $100 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Kaley and Tom, 40, recently celebrated her first Mother's Day together as well, and it was made all the more special by Tom taking a break from his latest film commitments to fly out to be with them just for the day.

